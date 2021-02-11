Biedermann Leads Anthony Wayne Grapplers At NLL Meet

BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — Anthony Wayne wrestler Brayden Biedermann won a Northern Lakes League championship on February 6 in the 120-pound weight class at Napoleon High School.

After receiving a first-round bye, Biedermann won the title with an 8-4 decision over Perrysburg’s Nick You and pinned Northview’s J.J. Short in 3:34 to advance to the championship.

AW scored 150.5 points to finish third in the team standings behind Perrysburg (239.5) and Napoleon (172.5) at the NLL meet.

Northview was fourth with 95 points, followed by Bowling Green (64), Springfield (55), Southview (29) and Maumee (27).

Generals coach Ryan Donley said the tournament went well, but because of pandemic protocols numbers were down, allowing the “tournament to flow pretty quickly.”

“I was just happy that the kids got to compete,” Donley said.

AW wrestler Tommy Ling was NLL runner-up at 195 pounds, getting pinned in the championship by Perrysburg’s Tommy Musgrove in 42 seconds.

To reach the championship, Ling pinned Napoleon’s Tucker Holifield in 2:24.

Anthony Wayne had seven wrestlers and Maumee had two win in the consolation finals to finish third in the NLL meet.

During one stretch, the Generals and Panthers combined to win seven straight consolation championships.

For Maumee, Isaiah Wrighten defeated fourth-place AW wrestler Sam Braker by an 8-6 decision to finish third at 113 pounds. The Panthers’ Tommy Gast finished third at 120 by defeating Short, 6-4.

At 106, Anthony Wayne’s Zach Bergman pinned Bowling Green’s Daniel Castro in 3:33 in the consolation final, and at 126, AW’s A.J. Heck pinned Napoleon’s Austin Hopkins in 4:14 to finish third.

At 132, General Bobby Vossen finished third by defeating BG’s Colton Keefe, 9-6, and at 138, AW wrestler Parker Frederick pinned Southview’s Andy Wurster in 4:40 of their third-place match.

At 145, Anthony Wayne’s Kaedyn McAllister pinned Southview’s Nathan Schnell in 33 seconds to place third.

The Generals’ Wyatt Shiverdecker placed third at 220 by winning a 4-2 decision over Napoleon’s Javon Torres.

AW’s Jackson Kaiser took the 285-pound consolation championship by pinning Maumee’s Joe Hart, who finished fourth, in 53 seconds.

Generals Luke Wymer (152) and Kaleb Wymer (182) both finished fourth at the meet.