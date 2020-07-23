Beacon Associates Welcomes New Professionals To Its Team

Beacon Associates, a family-owned insurance and investment firm that provides multiple health and life insurance-based services, welcomes new professionals to its team.

Susanna Kidder, Quinten S. Wise and Anmarie Lietaert are on board to allow Beacon to serve its current and future clients.

“We are excited to formally introduce our new members of the Beacon professional family,” stated Steven Wise, founder and CEO of Beacon Associates. “Beacon is always considering what is best for our clients. We are confident that our staff additions will provide even more expertise as we guide our clients in insurance and financial plans.”

Susanna Kidder comes to Beacon Associates from afar: her hometown of Peebles, in Southwest Ohio. She brings 15 years’ experience as a paralegal in defense law firms, civil litigation law firms and courthouses in more than six counties and two states.

Susanna is a mom of two boys who, she proudly says, “are my everything.” She is active with them in their schooling and extracurricular activities.

Quinten S. Wise, JD, MBA, joined Beacon Associates in May of 2020, but he already had a working knowledge of Beacon: He’s part of its founding Wise family.

Quinten is an investment advisor representative under Simplicity Wealth, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. He is admitted to practice law in both Ohio and Michigan.

He is a proud Falcon and Spartan, having earned his BA from Bowling Green State University and his MBA and JD from Michigan State University.

Prior to joining the family business, Quinten spent five years in the aerospace and defense industry as a supply chain professional, specializing in procurement and trade compliance.

He resides in Canton, Mich., with his wife – his high school sweetheart – Kara, along with their two cats, Lucy and Watson. Quinten and Kara were raised in Northwest Ohio and graduated from Anthony Wayne High School.

When he isn’t helping clients, Quinten enjoys spending time with Kara and the cats, reading and testing out new recipes on the grill.

Feel free to contact Quinten about your retirement planning needs. See what he might have to cook up for you.

Anmarie Lietaert joined the Beacon team as an insurance agent in June, after a career in social services. She worked for Lucas County Children Services and The Zepf Center, a Toledo-area nonprofit that provides behavioral health care and vocational services to children and adults. Thanks to her social service background, Anmarie has the compassion and understanding needed to help her new clients meet their insurance needs.

When Anmarie is not in the office or meeting clients, you can find her somewhere by the water, on a long walk with her dog, Barney, or in her kitchen cooking up a culinary storm.

Contact Anmarie with your insurance questions. She’ll set the table with a feast of options to satisfy your hunger for the right insurance plan.

Beacon Associates was founded in 2004 as a family-owned business specializing in individual health insurance and retirement investment planning. Years of experience, coupled with its goal to assist customers in finding the best health care coverage and retirement planning investments, has become a combination that clients appreciate. Its licensed agents have access to many insurance products to fit clients’ needs. Beacon stays up-to-date on financial changes as new government benefit and financial product solutions are available every day. Its team can answer all questions about the AAWV (American Association for Wartime Veterans) program and Beacon has assisted over 3,000 veterans and surviving spouses in obtaining this benefit from the VA.