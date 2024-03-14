Ballet Theatre Of Toledo Takes The Stage To Perform The Great Pancake Escape

Ballet Theatre of Toledo presents The Great Pancake Escape, a humorous and fun-filled ballet about a magician who accidentally mixes up his magic spells with a recipe for pancakes, on Friday, March 22 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd. on the campus of Lourdes University in Sylvania.

After the magical mishap, the pancakes come to life and escape throughout the city, and the magician and his family sets about the hilarious task of chasing down the pancakes and bringing them home. This delightful show features Toledo magician Andrew Martin with jazz musicians including composer David Jex and Ballet Theatre of Toledo dancers, with choreography by artistic director Nigel Burgoine. Local TV celebrity Tony Geftos of 13abc, will narrate the book written by author Paul Many.

Burgoine noted, “This ballet is what we call ‘Delicious Dancing!’ This production’s recipe of dancing, magic, music and a good book will have you laughing and dancing down the street.”

Author Many said, “I agree with sci-fi writer Arthur C. Clarke that such advanced technologies as inherent in the creation of pancakes can’t be distinguished from magic. How a gloppy bowl of lumpy flour gravy transforms into tasty, crisp pancakes through the wizardry of cookery remains above my comprehension grade. The result, however, I do understand as the perfect delivery system for syrup, blueberries, whipped cream, fanciful stories, ballet and musical entertainment.”

As a special treat, Toledo’s own Scramblers Restaurants will provide vouchers for a free order of pancakes to everyone who comes to see the performance.

In addition to the two public performances, there is a student show on Friday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. Contact BTT for information on pricing and reservations.

Tickets are $25.00. For tickets or more information, call Ballet Theatre of Toledo at (419) 861-0895 or visit www.ballettheatreoftoledo.org.