AW Swimmers, Diver Set Records

BY KAREN TOROK | SPECIAL TO THE MIRROR — The Anthony Wayne swim and dive team had a record-setting season under coach Carolyn Strunk.

One diver and four swimmers competed at the OHSAA championship meet in Canton in February. The team had three All-Ohio finishers, two earned by junior swimmer Allie Barasch and the remaining earned by sophomore diver Holli Torok.

In addition, the Generals qualified their first-ever relay team to the state championships. The team of freshman Kate Hildebrand, sophomore Fiona Freeman, junior Allie Barasch and senior Amelie Blakely exceeded expectations in Canton by improving upon their seed and beating their district time.

The team set a new school record of 1:39.97 in the 200-meter free relay and placed 19th overall in the preliminaries.

Barasch’s district performance qualified her to states in three events, including the record-setting relay team along with the 50 free and 100 butterfly. She received all-state recognition in both individual events.

Barasch placed 14th in the 50 free with a time of 24.25 and 15th in the 100 fly with a time of 57.52.

Anthony Wayne’s diver, Holli Torok entered the state championships seeded 17th on the 1-meter board and moved up to a final placement of 13th with a score of 391.45 in finals.