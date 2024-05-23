AW Superintendent Resigns; Board Plans Next Steps

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — After 21 years as a General, Dr. Jim Fritz is joining the Eagles.

Fritz, the superintendent of Anthony Wayne Local Schools since 2010, has accepted the position of superintendent of Oregon City Schools, effective Thursday, August 1. His last day with AWLS will be Wednesday, July 31.

“We can never thank Dr. Fritz enough for his years of service, his dedication and his passion for this school district,” said school board president Kyle Miller. “He will be greatly missed here at Anthony Wayne. I am hopeful and excited for our future as we continue to strive for the excellence this community not only demands but deserves.”

The other board members, including Jeff Baden, Lindsay Hoipkemier, Shellie McKnight and Mike Stamm, echoed that sentiment after learning of Fritz’s decision on May 19.

“Anthony Wayne is an outstanding school (district), largely due to Dr. Fritz’s leadership over his time here,” Stamm said.

The Anthony Wayne staff was informed on May 20, and Fritz immediately began receiving messages of encouragement and thanks.

“It was a hard decision,” said Fritz. “I spent 21 years here and have developed relationships with parents and community members.”

Because he knows school leaders throughout the state, Fritz said this isn’t the first time he’s been approached about other superintendent positions, but the timing was right with Oregon.

“They have the same desires as this community – a high-quality education for students, awesome extracurricular activities and a positive environment for students to be in,” he said. “It’s similar to what I stepped into here in 2010. I hope I can be part of a collaborative process.”

When Fritz arrived in the district 21 years ago, it was as assistant principal of Fallen Timbers Middle School. He went on to serve in a variety of administrative roles including assistant superintendent. When John Granger left in 2010, Fritz was appointed to take the job. During that time, Fritz has seen more than 5,000 students graduate.

“It’s always amazing when I’m out and see a graduate,” he said. “It’s great to see the things they’re doing in the community and the employment that they have. Those experiences were built here first. Education is so important to us. I encourage anyone, the more education you have, the more opportunities you have in your life.”

During his tenure, Fritz said he’s had challenges and successes. COVID-19 and the influx of politics into education have been among the biggest obstacles.

“We’re a service organization. We’re here to serve the kids – all kids. That will be one of the struggles as we continue to move forward as a community,” he said.

When it comes to successes, Fritz can list several: developing a positive culture among the staff and students, seeing Waterville Primary and Fallen Timbers Middle School earning Blue Ribbon Awards from the state, and having every school building earn the Purple Star designation for supporting military families. In academics, athletics, arts, band, FCCLA, FFA and other extracurriculars, students have thrived, he said.

Last year the district was recognized for being in the top 7 percent of schools in the state, and – based on preliminary numbers – Fritz expects to see the same ranking this year.

“We’ve been recognized for a lot of good things over the years, and that’s a testimony to the work the staff puts in and the support of the community,” he said.

In 2013, the district was recognized by Forbes magazine as being one of the top 20 in the nation for its academics and positive culture, as well as for the community and housing market.

“We are a valuable asset. We raise property values and provide an outstanding education,” Fritz said.

The stakeholders involved in long-term planning have set lofty goals, including ensuring every student is future-ready. That’s a struggle right now because of finances, and the staff can only do so much, Fritz said.

Miller acknowledged the difficulties the district is facing financially, affecting not only the staff but also administration, students, parents and the broader community.

“We must come together to keep Anthony Wayne great. With the new board of education and soon a new superintendent, there are changes ahead, but our goal remains steadfast: to provide an excellent education, a great work environment for our staff, and to continue setting the standard for greatness within the community,” Miller said.

As the board comes together to discuss how to handle hiring a new superintendent – including whether to name an interim or hire a search committee – Miller said he’s confident that the district will attract quality candidates.

The board members have a list of assets they want to see in a new superintendent.

“Visionary leadership, dynamic communicator, innovative thinker, focus on student achievement and a strong desire for collaboration with the staff and community,” Stamm said.

“I desire to see a superintendent whose leadership, communication, problem-solving and organizational skills are guided by humility, empathy and integrity, not merely a list of degrees and professional accomplishments, though such would no doubt also be a huge asset,” Hoipkemier said. “I hope to have someone who intentionally models for our students, administrators, staff and community what a true leader is … an individual with a servant’s heart, whose desire to serve and love others is at the forefront of every decision.”

Hoipkemier said she would like to engage the community in the hiring process through surveys or town halls.

With two failed levies and plans to ask again in November for millage to raise $3.3 million a year for five years, the next superintendent will need experience in school finances, the board members agree.

Hoipkemier said some have “openly scoffed that I rely on God to provide for our needs,” but said she has already witnessed God at work as the district experienced unexpected attrition and grant money in a time of need.

Earlier this month, the board approved treasurer Kerri Johnson’s five-year forecast update, which includes staffing cuts. A total of $902,456 is being saved through unfilled positions due to the resignations of an intervention specialist, second-grade teacher, high school assistant principal, maintenance specialist and two custodians; the retirement of a high school teacher; and the elimination of the technology director, a media center aide and four additional custodians.

The next board meeting is set for Monday, June 3 at 8:00 a.m., but the board hasn’t ruled out further meetings to discuss replacing Fritz, whose last day on the job is Wednesday, July 31.

Fritz said he plans to remain living in the district, as his wife, Robin, is a sixth-grade teacher at Fallen Timbers Middle School.

“I want to thank the staff, the community, the kids and the parents. They’ve been phenomenal, and I’ve developed positive relationships with them over the years,” he said.