AW Middle School Principal Says Farewell To Generals

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Brian Bocian is saying goodbye to the Generals and hello to the Cowboys.

A 14-year veteran of Anthony Wayne Local Schools – most recently as principal of Fallen Timbers Middle School – Bocian is moving to the Cincinnati suburb of Wyoming, where he will serve as principal of Wyoming Middle School.

Matt Smith, a Waterville resident who has served as principal of Swanton Middle School since 2015, has been named as his replacement.

Bocian joined the district in 2009, has served in roles including assistant principal at the high school and junior high and principal at the junior high and middle school. A Toledo native and Central Catholic graduate, Bocian began his career teaching social studies at Delta High School.

“Living here all my life, I always wanted to venture out, but things have always come together here,” Bocian said.

A few years ago, he was on a team that researched successful programs in other Ohio middle schools to bring ideas back to Fallen Timbers. That was when he learned of the highly ranked Wyoming City Schools. A posting for the middle school principal’s position came open this year and seemed like a good fit.

“I’ll be 48 in the fall, and I still have time in my career. This was a new opportunity,” he said. “It’s hard to leave Anthony Wayne. The community has been fantastic throughout the course of my time here.”

While at Fallen Timbers, Bocian said he’s been especially proud of the work that the staff has done to integrate a program of differentiated instruction – selecting students for tiered intervention to meet specific needs.

“In the post-pandemic phase, there’s been an even greater need,” he said. “That program is something that we’ve built over the last four years, and it’s been rewarding to see that program flourish.”

As he heads to Wyoming to find a home, his family will remain in the area for the first semester. His wife Jill is an aide at the high school, where Drew will be a freshman this fall. Their daughter Karly is a senior who will finish up her academic requirements in the fall semester. Tyler, a 2022 graduate, is in the pre-med program at The University of Toledo. The move will put the family closer to Jill’s family, which is located in Georgia.

Smith, who has been with Swanton Local Schools since 2008 – as a social studies and science teacher, dean of students and principal – will start in August. He brings with him experience as a varsity basketball coach for both Swanton and Start high schools.