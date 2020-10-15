AW Golfers Advance To District Tournaments Following Strong Sectional Play

BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — Anthony Wayne junior Jacob Puls shot 38-40 – 78 in the Division I sectional tournament to propel the Generals to a second-place finish.

As a team, AW shot 327, and was only stroke off St. John’s (326) for a sectional championship. The sectionals were held at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.

The top five teams, St. John’s, AW, Northview (332), St. Francis (337) and Findlay (349), will move onto the district tournament. The Generals are coached by Patrick Phillips.

The district tournament will be held at Findlay Country Club this Thursday, October 15 with the top two teams and top two individuals not on qualifying teams advancing to state.

At the sectional, Puls was five strokes behind medalist Mason Deal (Perrysburg), who shot 37-36 – 73, to move on to the district tournament as an individual qualifier.

For AW, sophomore Avery Watson shot 42-28 – 80, freshman Logan Sutto shot 38-44 – 82, freshman Ian Briars shot 44-43 – 87 and senior Andrew Briars scored 46-44 – 90.

Watson was sixth and Sutto was ninth out of 70 golfers who competed, representing 14 teams.

For the championship Titans, junior Joey Gemerchak scored 38-41 – 79, sophomore Micaiah Sutton scored 38-42 – 80, sophomore Justy Von-Lehmden shot 42-40 – 82, senior Joey Hoppenjans scored 41-44 – 85 and freshman Myles Murphy scored 43-45 – 88.

AW Girls Advance

At Heatherdowns Country Club in South Toledo, the AW girls placed fifth at the D-I sectionals, good enough to advance to the district tournament, which was coach Jim Hutchinson’s goal.

The district tournament was to be held on Tuesday at Stone Ridge with the top two teams and top two individuals not on qualifying teams advancing to state.

The Generals shot 422 to place behind Notre Dame (344), St. Ursula (348), Napoleon (410) and Perrysburg (411). The Generals shot three strokes better than Whitmer (425), which did not advance.

AW senior Kayla Crandall was 14th out of 49 golfers, shooting 51-50 – 101.

AW sophomore CeCe Stamm shot 53-49 – 102, freshman Madison Mitchell shot 56-53 – 109 and sophomore Kennedy Kehres shot 51-59 – 110.

Perrysburg freshman Sydney Deal was medalist, shooting 39-40 – 79 and St. Ursula sophomore Payton Donnelly finished second, scoring 42-39 – 81.

For the champions from Notre Dame, junior Paige Reece shot 39-43 – 82, senior Kristina Kim shot 42-42 – 84, senior Alexandra Simpson shot 45-42 – 87, junior Grace Sanford shot 50-41 – 91 and junior Caroline Connelly shot 48-45 – 93.