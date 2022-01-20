AW Girls Take Second, Boys Fourth At NLL Swim Meet

The Anthony Wayne swimming and diving team competed in the Northern Lakes League Swimming and Diving Championships at BGSU last Saturday.

The girls team tied for second place in the conference, while the boys team was fourth.

Girls

The Perrysburg girls team finished first with 300.5 points, while AW and Northview both scored 229 points. Napoleon had 184 points, followed by Bowling Green (149.5), Southview (126), Springfield (66) and Maumee (3).

Kate Hildebrand and Allie Barasch led the way for the Generals with a combination of three first-place and one second-place finishes. Hildebrand finished first in both the 200 free (2:03.27) and 500 free (5:29.99), earning first-team NLL recognition in both events.

Barasch placed first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.67) and second in the 100 backstroke (59.76) to earn first-team and second-team NLL honors.

Amelie Blakely took second place in the 500 free (5:35.23), earning second-team NLL honors and fifth place in the 50 free (26.59).

Fiona Freeman finished third in the 500 free (5:46.43) and made NLL honorable mention and fifth place in the 200 free (2:10.29).

Holli Torok also earned NLL honorable mention recognition by placing third at the NLL diving completion with 415.50 points.

Also scoring points for the AW girls team were Rachel Hoose, who finished fourth in both the 200 free (2:08.02) and 100 butterfly (1:05.45); Summer Link, who placed seventh in the 50 free (28.20) and ninth in the 100 free (1:01.97); and Marina Humphrey, who finished 12th in the 200 free (2:22.99).

The relay teams also scored points, with the 200 free relay (Link, Barasch, Hildebrand, Blakely) earning first-team NLL honors by finishing first in 1:44.59; the 400 free relay team (Link, Barasch, Hildebrand, Blakely) finishing second in 3:51.32 with second-team recognition; and the 200 medley relay team (Hoose, Freeman, Humphrey and Rylie Neumeyer) finishing seventh.

Boys

On the boys side, Napoleon won the meet with 278 points, with Perrysburg scoring 254 and Northview 212. AW finished fourth with 203 points followed by Bowling Green (113), Southview (98) and Springfield (64).

Leading the scoring for the Generals were Robert Sucheck, who finished fourth in both the 200 free (1:59.67) and 100 butterfly (59.59); Aaron He, who finished fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:12.03) and fifth in the 500 free (5:16.49); and Orry Farrington, who placed fifth in the 50 free (24.78) and sixth in the 100 free (56.46).

Caleb Grubbs placed fifth in the 200 IM (2:16.89) and eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.48). The 400 free relay (He, Farrington, Sucheck, Grubbs) finished third in 3:42.82 and earned NLL honorable mention.

Also scoring for the AW boys team were Henry Bills, who finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.82) and eighth in the 100 free (58.02); Logan Bublick, who placed fifth in the 100 free (56.00) and ninth in the 100 back (1:06.39); and Owen Hildebrand, who finished seventh in the 500 free (5:28.35) and eighth in the 50 free (25.950.

Rory Smith placed seventh in the 50 free (25.73) and ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.80); Declan Doyle finished 11th in both the 100 butterfly (1:12.83) and 100 back (1:10.27) and T.J. Miller placed 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:13.47).

In addition to the 400 free relay placing third, the 200 medley relay team (Bublick, Bills, Sucheck, He) finished fourth in 1:30.44, while the 200 free relay team (Farrington, Grubbs, Hildebrand, Bills) placed fourth in 1:42.12.