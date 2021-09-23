AW Girls Soccer Begins Season Undefeated At 9-0

BY ANDY POLLOCK | MIRROR SPORTS — Coming off back-to-back state Final 4 appearances, the Anthony Wayne girls soccer team, currently ranked No. 3 in the latest OSSCA poll, is off to a 9-0 start this season.

With 12 seniors leading a balanced attack and strong defensive front, the Lady Generals have outscored their opponents, 37-2.

They are coming off five games in the last 10 days with wins against Bowling Green, 7-0, Avon, 2-0, St. Ursula, 4-0, Perrysburg, 3-2, and Brunswick, 1-0.

Leading the offensive attack are senior Brynn Gardner with eight goals and three assists, sophomore Sofia Eicher (seven goals), senior Alaina Uncapher (six goals/two assists), senior Kate Kemmer (three goals/four assists), senior Carli Miller (one goal/six assists), junior Mallori Pollock (three goals/one assist), senior Katie Yates (two goals/one assist) and senior Paityn Miller (four assists).

Anchoring a stout defensive front are seniors Jenna Rybicki (two goals/one assist), Addison Williams (one goal/one assist), Sophia Snyder, Amelia Womack and goal keeper Caitlin Mohler.

The Generals will host defending Division II state champion Mansfield Comprehensive on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Anthony Wayne High School.