AW Girls Soccer Begins Season Undefeated At 9-0

Jenna Rybicki (14) and Brynn Gardner (10) both take aim at the corner kick. Rybicki would be credited with the score. MIRROR PHOTOS BY KEVIN FINNIGAN
The team celebrates Tatum Roder’s first varsity goal.

BY ANDY POLLOCK | MIRROR SPORTS — Coming off back-to-back state Final 4 appearances, the Anthony Wayne girls soccer team, currently ranked No. 3 in the latest OSSCA poll, is off to a 9-0 start this season.

With 12 seniors leading a balanced attack and strong defensive front, the Lady Generals have outscored their opponents, 37-2. 

They are coming off five games in the last 10 days with wins against Bowling Green, 7-0, Avon, 2-0, St. Ursula, 4-0, Perrysburg, 3-2, and Brunswick, 1-0. 

Leading the offensive attack are senior Brynn Gardner with eight goals and three assists, sophomore Sofia Eicher (seven goals), senior Alaina Uncapher (six goals/two assists), senior Kate Kemmer (three goals/four assists), senior Carli Miller (one goal/six assists), junior Mallori Pollock (three goals/one assist), senior Katie Yates (two goals/one assist) and senior Paityn Miller (four assists). 

Anchoring a stout defensive front are seniors Jenna Rybicki (two goals/one assist), Addison Williams (one goal/one assist), Sophia Snyder, Amelia Womack and goal keeper Caitlin Mohler. 

The Generals will host defending Division II state champion Mansfield Comprehensive on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Anthony Wayne High School.

