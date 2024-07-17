AW Area Sees Steady Business, Residential Growth

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Yellow safety vests and orange traffic cones seem to be all over the Anthony Wayne area, and with additional residential, commercial and other projects slated, that trend is likely to continue.

The Mirror is providing a recap of some of the projects that are in the works, as well as those that are lined up to begin construction soon.

Monclova Township is among the fastest-growing communities in the county in terms of residential construction. The interest rates have not inhibited sales in the 55-and-older communities, noted township trustee Chuck Hoecherl, who explained that older buyers often sell larger homes and downsize into villas, paying cash.

Last year, the township had 67 new homes and is on track to exceed that with 40 new home permits issued so far this year, said zoning administrator Eric Wagner. Many of those are in the Blystone Valley, Rutherford and Stoney Creek subdivisions.

Stoney Creek developers are working with the county and township to develop infrastructure at the intersection of U.S. 20A and Albon Road, including a new roundabout that will be funded with the county’s first residential Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement, if approved later this month. The roundabout is slated for construction in 2025.

South Briar LLC is awaiting word from a Lucas County Court of Common Pleas judge for a request to change a consent decree on property at the southeast corner in order to build 96 luxury rental villas on 15.5 acres. Last year, trustees approved 40 units on the southwest corner and site work is underway.

With the U.S. 20A interchange at I-475 slated to open this fall, interest in properties all along the route has increased, Hoecherl said. The intersection of U.S. 20A and Briarfield has been rezoned to allow for a 30,000-square-foot shopping center on the northwest side and a gas station and convenience store on the northeast side. To the west, the intersection of U.S. 20A and Strayer has prompted an inquiry from the property owner about rezoning to develop two lots into neighborhood commercial.

“The new interchange obviously helps facilitate traffic all along 20A from the industrial area to the airport,” said Joe Cappel, vice president of business development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

He pointed out that the airport is already home to TronAir, which provides ground support for the aviation industry, and Worldwide Flight Services, a third-party handler for Amazon, which has two flights a day. He sees the interchange as an impetus for adding to the airport area.

Monclova Road, particularly the intersection at Jerome Road, is also undergoing a transformation. FriendShip Kitchen gas station and convenience store opened recently on the southeast corner, and Rolled Alloys, a specialty metals company, is expected to open a nearly 250,000-square-foot facility in the next few months.

Yarder Manufacturing, a sheet metal manufacturing company, is on track to relocate its Toledo headquarters to a site off Monclova Road in the Maumee-Monclova-Toledo Joint Economic Development Zone (JEDZ). The company teamed up with the state, county and other agencies to fund an extension of Riverfort Drive from Jerome Road east to access Monclova Road sites. That road construction is underway. Next year, Monclova Road between Jerome and I-475 will be expanded to provide a center two-way left turn and paved shoulders with bike lanes, a sidewalk and new drainage.

Adding businesses like Yarder and Rolled Alloys to the Maumee-Monclova-Toledo JEDZ will contribute to township coffers and fund services like police and fire, Hoecherl said.

Further west on Monclova Road, work on installing a sanitary sewer line is set to begin this summer in the downtown area between Coder and Albon roads. The addition of a sewer line will open up opportunities for growth. Dave Kerscher, who owns 3 acres that his parents bought in the 1970s, is considering a mixed-use development – which is just what Monclova Township residents asked for during a survey a few years ago.

“They want something walkable in the downtown area,” he said, referring to the possibility of a small local restaurant, offices and living quarters on land that once held the township’s first post office.

Just as in Monclova Township, Waterville is also seeing its housing numbers increase at a steady pace – at about 30 a year. And while the closure of Rite Aid is a setback, the city is working on expanding business.

The Port Authority purchased 50 acres to extend the Farnsworth Business Park along Waterville Monclova Road a few years ago. While the land is currently being farmed, work is being done behind the scenes to ready it for development, Cappel said.

“We’re working with an engineering company to design the roadway and utilities into the site,” he said, adding that the Port Authority is also getting a traffic study and landscape design completed. The land is listed on a statewide database.

“We’ve been getting some inquiries, and we hope to turn dirt this year,” Cappel said of the road construction. “Once the infrastructure is in, I suspect there will be more interest in the site.”

The Port Authority, in partnership with Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) and the city, is offering tools to help potential businesses, such as savings on construction materials, borrowing funds at a lower rate or alternative energy savings investments.

“We can quarterback a project by bringing together partners and land and financing,” Cappel said.

Two major projects proposed and approved earlier by Waterville City Council are still pending. Changes to the landscaping plan for a Pray Boulevard self-storage facility will need to be approved before any work begins, and the developer for a proposed Pray Boulevard hotel continues to seek out a major chain interested in Waterville, said city administrator Jon Gochenour.

On a smaller scale, work is being done on the former Waterville Gas Company building for Hello Salon Collective to move in later this year. And the former Dollar General Store, purchased and renovated by Wright & Son for a new headquarters, now has another tenant: a newly expanded Morgan’s Fitness Solutions (see related article).

Work on Parker Square, including concrete sidewalks, an archway and brick entryway, will be complete in time for the Roche de Boeuf Festival on Saturday, September 28, with a dedication ceremony planned in the days prior.

Whitehouse and Waterville Township are also seeing business growth. Adventure Spirits Distillery is set to open in September in the former Whitehouse bank building (see related article). The downtown area will also welcome True Grit Mama Designs at 10904 Maumee St. in the next month. The owners of AW Heating and Cooling are working on plans for a commercial building and headquarters between Sunoco and Steve Rogers Ford on S.R. 64.

In Waterville Township, Keith Myers opened Myers Automotive at 7820 Finzel Rd. in May. On Dutch Road just south of Waterville Monclova Road, planning is underway for an Aqua Golf-type business and, to the east, a self-storage facility on the former horse farm. Waterville Community Church has also begun an expansion that should be complete by the end of the year.

While the Anthony Wayne area continues to expand its housing stock, residential taxes do not contribute enough to cover the services that residents want, Cappel said.

“Without businesses, school districts face challenges,” Cappel said, referring to the need by Anthony Wayne Local Schools to boost income. “If we bring in more business, it might not be such a big issue. We help create jobs so that young people have job opportunities to stay in the community – not go to college and never come back.”