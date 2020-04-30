AW Area Postal Workers Continue To Process Mail Through Pandemic

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Whether it’s a stimulus check, greeting card, medication or a box of toilet paper, the men and women of the U.S. Postal Service are getting it delivered – in a safe and socially distant manner.

In addition to sorting, stamping and delivering, local postal workers are sanitizing the trucks, workstations, retail areas and lobbies several times a day, said Candace Godlewski, Whitehouse postmaster, and Tina Pesa, Monclova postmaster.

With more residents at home throughout the day, more are shopping online, so while business advertisements have tapered off, package delivery has picked up.

“People are sending supplies of food, masks and cleaning products to family members in New York and other states. Others are ordering deliveries of paper towels and toilet paper at home,” Pesa said.

“We had a rush on Easter gifts shipped from family to family due to the quarantine,” Godlewski added.

As drivers approach homes, especially in neighborhoods, they use caution knowing that children are now at home instead of in school.

“It’s like summer hit early for them,” Pesa said, noting that often kids are in yards playing.

Children should refrain from getting the mail, and pets should be restrained.

“Friendly waves from a distance are always welcoming and appreciated,” Godlewski said.

Customers shouldn’t approach a carrier to take a delivery, but instead should wait for the carrier to leave. If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell and, instead of asking for a signature on a mobile device, they’ll ask for a name.

At home or inside the post office lobby, customers have been respectful of the 6-foot social distancing rule, both postmasters agreed.

In Monclova, a clear shower curtain separates the clerk from the public; in Whitehouse, it’s Plexiglas.

“Our customers appreciate that we’re still open,” Pesa said.

Many services can be completed online or by calling the post office, Godlewski noted. Some customers have called to request stamps by mail, or an envelope with order information on it. Customers can leave the envelope for the carrier and the carrier will deliver stamps to them the next day. Online services are also available for holding the mail, package pickup or the drop-off of priority shipping boxes to customer homes.

“The community has been very supportive of us,” Pesa said. Residents have left handmade cards, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes in the mailbox for carriers. Others have made cloth masks for the local postal workers.

Impact With Hope and Monclova Primary School also donated sanitizing items, Pesa said.

“Whitehouse is special in that customers seem to be supporting local businesses, including the post office,” Godlewski said. “The employees are dedicated to delivering the medication, packages and stamps that we all look forward to receiving.”

For information about your local post office, visit USPS.com or call Monclova, (419) 865-7061; Waterville, (419) 878-2936; or White-house, (419) 877-5733.

Editor’s Note: Waterville Post Office declined an invitation to be a part of this article.