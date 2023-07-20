AW Area Continues To Grow, Especially In Monclova Township

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Take a tour through the Anthony Wayne area and the signs of expansion are easy to spot: New homes, businesses and industrial sites are under construction or on the drawing board.

This steady growth can be reflected in the total assessed values provided by the Lucas County Auditor’s Office: Waterville, $245 million; Whitehouse, $182 million, Waterville Township, $85 million; and Providence Township’s AW portion, $75 million.

With nearly 15,000 residents and a growing commercial and industrial area, Monclova Township is by far the largest community in the AW area, and its numbers reflect that growth, with valuations at over $690 million. There’s even more to come. With a new I-457/U.S. 20A interchange set to open at the end of 2024, the industrial area around Jerome Road/Technology Drive is attracting a lot of attention.

That area, most of which is covered by a Maumee Monclova Township Toledo Joint Economic Develop-ment Zone (JEDZ), recently added the new Self Storage at Fallen Timbers. Across the street, Rolled Alloys broke ground last week for a 253,515-square-foot facility on 45 acres.

Currently located in Temperance, Mich., Rolled Alloys is a “leader in the metals industry for both heat-resistant and corrosion-resistant alloys,” ac-cording to a press release announcing the $35 million facility on the northwest corner of Jerome and Monclova roads.

“We’ve been in Michigan since 1981 and we plan to have a similar type of operation in Monclova,” said president Ken Reinke, who invited those interested to check out the website at www.rolledalloys.com to learn more about the operation.

The facility will include manufacturing and corporate headquarters and add 150 full-time jobs with $10 million in payroll.

Reinke said the company will issue information as construction progresses, but he noted that neighbors – especially in nearby Crystal Ridge – can rest assured that the facility will be done tastefully.

“We will be putting in a bigger berm and buffer zone with more landscaping than normal to make it as attractive as we can,” Reinke said. “We certainly want to be good neighbors.”

The project, being built by Rudolph Libbe Inc., is targeted for completion in August 2024.

The north side of Monclova Road between I-475 and Jerome Road is also being eyed by Great Lakes Capital LLC for a 300,000-square-foot spec building at 6404 Monclova Rd. To the east, at 6232 Monclova Rd., Yarder Manufacturing is proposing a 250,000-square-foot facility for its sheet metal parts manufacturing and other partners. Existing manufacturer Service Spring is undergoing a nearly 70,000-square-foot addition to its business.

On the southeast corner of Monclova and Jerome, Beck Suppliers plans to break ground next month on a gas station and Friendship Store with “Ohio’s Tastiest Chicken,” along with other ready-made foods.

Zoning administrator Eric Wagner has also received inquiries from two individuals interested in land at the northeast corner of U.S. 20A and Briarfield Boulevard for a possible gas station/convenience store.

On Waterville-Monclova Road, St. George Coptic Church plans a two-phase expansion with an administrative wing, classrooms, multifunctional facility for recreation and banquets, and a 10,300-square-foot sanctuary to accommodate up to 800 parishioners. The Church on Strayer has in the works a 64-bed, 60,000-square-foot nursing facility.

Housing continues to expand, including a planned development at the southwest corner of Albon and U.S. 20A, which will have up to 40 villas and a small commercial structure. So far this year, the township has issued permits for 32 new homes. Last year, the township added 59 single-family homes.

Waterville Township has issued permits for 10 new homes this year, and Waterville continues to see steady housing growth, with 12 permits issued this year – many in Waterville Land-ing.

Also newly added to Waterville Landing is an Auto Zone store, slated to open later this year. Proposals for a four-story hotel on South Pray Boulevard and self-storage units on North Pray Boulevard are on hold until city council forms a design review committee. The fate of a planned open-air amphitheater is to be determined later this summer.

Elsewhere in Waterville, the 2,074-square-foot Taco Bell being constructed across from McDonald’s on Dutch Road is already seeking employees. The county plans to install a roundabout at the intersection of the Anthony Wayne Trail and Dutch Road in 2028.

In downtown Waterville, Ohio Paint and Drywall recently opened, and Dazzled Dog is expected to open within the next month. Pilot Wealth Advisors, at 36 N. Third St. next to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, opened in June and recently held an open house for the community.

With the purchase of 48.5 acres of land adjacent to Farnsworth Industrial Park by the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority last year, Mayor Tim Pedro said he expects to see growth occur in that area. Kaufman Engineered Systems is already working on a 7,200-square-foot addition to its warehouse on existing property but is one of a handful of businesses that back up to the new land. Both Kaufman and Surface Combustion have expressed interest in expanding westward into that newly acquired property, Pedro said.

Whitehouse is seeing modest growth as well, with five new homes this year. Perhaps the biggest project in the village is not as well-seen – the DEWESoft expansion at 10730 Logan St.

DEWESoft president and CEO Andrew Nowicki said a grand opening is set for Tuesday, August 22, with clients coming in from around the world. The former one-story, 12,000-square-foot facility is now three stories and 32,000 square feet, with a rooftop patio for hosting gatherings in warmer weather.

The Shops at Blue Creek is full, with Spotlight Studio and Dahlia Beauty Bar expanding business and the outbuilding next to Goodwill now welcoming Age of Aquarius.

If you know of new and upcoming businesses, contact karen@themirrornewspaper.com.