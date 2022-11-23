Athletes Get Moment In Spotlight At Maumee Madness

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — The winter sports season at Maumee and Gateway officially got underway last week as the Maumee Athletic Boosters conducted their annual Maumee Madness event.

The Boosters added a few new wrinkles to the event this year. In addition to the high school athletes being individually introduced, student-athletes from Gateway’s winter sports – boys and girls basketball, wrestling and cheerleading – were given their literal moment in the spotlight.

Athletes from Gateway and the high school winter sports teams – boys and girls basketball, bowling, wrestling, cheerleading, dance and gymnastics – were introduced on the court, running through the inflatable Panther head with a smoke machine and a spotlight.

“Maumee Madness was our event to usher in the winter sports seasons and recognize all the athletes that represent Maumee,” said Boosters executive member Jenna Kain.

“This year, the Maumee Athletic Boosters were excited to include our younger Panther athletes from Gateway Middle School.

“It was wonderful to see all the coaches, families, volunteers and community come together to support our student-athletes who have been working so hard to get ready for their seasons, and we hope the community will continue to support them when they officially get underway.

“We had a great time organizing the event and it looked like it was a lot of fun for all of those in attendance.”

The Boosters also asked everyone in attendance to bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to donate to Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio, which operates an Emergency Choice Food Pantry that serves more than 600 individuals every month.

All told, the community raised more than 100 pounds of food for the LSS pantry.

“I am always blown away by the generosity of our local communities and how they band together to help others in need,” LSS food pantry coordinator Debbie Lisk said.

“Lutheran Social Services was blessed with a donation of food through Maumee Madness, and they came through in a big way. I can’t tell you how much a donation means to us as an agency, as well as each client you are helping to serve.

“Please know that each can, box or bag means one more tummy full and let your hearts be full in the process. You are appreciated.”

In addition to the donations and athlete introductions, the night included a basketball game and dodgeball contest, pitting student-athletes against coaches and staff members.

The staff/coaches won the dodgeball game, while the students took a win in the basketball game.