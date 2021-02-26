Arts, Crafts Show Offers Handmade Finds This Weekend

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Arts and crafts enthusiasts have an opportunity to browse among hundreds of items this weekend at the Cabin Fever Art, Craft and Marketplace Show.

Vendors from around the tri-state area will participate in the event, which has strict COVID protocols to ensure the best shopping with the utmost safety, according to event organizer Judy Cloud.

Items on hand include home décor – from holiday to primitive – as well as vintage and antique jewelry, wreaths, soaps and candles, boutique plants, specialty foods such as chocolate-covered pretzels, ceramics, sports banners, handmade birdhouses and bat houses, cutting boards, bread boards and garden décor.

This is the seventh year for the show, which normally takes place at the Lucas County Recreation Center. This year, it was moved to The Premier Banquet Complex in Toledo. It has been divided into two weekends, and this weekend is the second weekend for the event.

If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind item or just want the opportunity to venture out, this is a perfect place to be, Cloud said.

“This is great for people who just want to get out,” she said. “We are working very hard to put on this event. We are making it as safe an environment as we possibly can.”

Raffle drawings will take place every 30 minutes and everyone admitted to the event will receive one raffle ticket.

Nonperishable food items will also be collected for the Seagate Food Bank and one raffle ticket will be given for each donated item.

The Cabin Fever Art, Craft and Marketplace Show will take place on Friday and Saturday, February 27-28 at The Premier Banquet Complex, located at 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd. in Toledo

Event hours are Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission cost is $5.00; children under age 12 are admitted free.