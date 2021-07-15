Area Wood Artist Pens How-To Book On Band Saw Box-Making Process

Area resident and wood artist Dave Grabarczyk recently wrote a book on making band saw boxes, titled Take Your Band Saw Box to the Next Level.

He says the idea for the book actually came from his daughter and son-in-law after they had given him a band saw box book as a present a couple of years ago. His son-in-law mentioned that maybe he ought to write his own book.

According to Grabarczyk, the art show circuit pretty much collapsed in 2020, so he had a lot of extra time on his hands. He took the opportunity to take up his son-in-law’s suggestion. He started working on a few chapters, which he thought looked surprisingly good.

He took the plunge and created 30 boxes that he used as models for the over 600 color pictures in the book. The pictures detail the complete band saw box-making process from wood and tool selection to design options.

The remaining chapters lead the reader to the completion of a basic band saw box, which is used as a template for more complicated boxes found in the later chapters, including the making of hidden drawers.

Grabarczyk wrote the book and was also the photographer and editor. He did have sketch assistance from one of his former neighbors and graphic artist, Sidney Parkhill.

The book is self-published and should be available later in the year at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and many more book retailers. In the meantime, he will have copies available for purchase in his art booth at the upcoming Crosby Festival of the Arts show, The University of Toledo’s Art on the Mall show in July and the Black Swamp Art Festival in Bowling Green in September.

For more information, he can be reached at daveswoodencreations@yahoo.com.