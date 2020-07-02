Area Police Officers Take Up Torch For Good Cause

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — As they say in Hollywood, “The show must go on.”

Several Maumee police officers joined officers from other agencies to take part in the Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits Special Olympics. Even though the Ohio State summer games were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the officers participated in a virtual fundraiser and run to raise money for the organization.

“Maumee police have always supported the Special Olympics and their fundraiser. We know that the Special Olympics is Ohio’s largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities,” said Maumee Police Chief Dave Tullis. “This year, the Maumee Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 118 donated $500. The Torch Run is a tradition that MPD has done yearly.”

On June 24, several Maumee police staff joined staff from Sylvania Township and Metroparks Toledo to run the torch from Jerome Road to the Maumee police station.

The contributions will help pay for the equipment, clothing and other health supplies for the athletes competing in Ohio and around the world. Special Olympics Ohio is part of the global inclusion movement using sports, health education and leadership programs to empower people with intellectual disabilities.

According to a statement Tullis released, Special Olympics Ohio provides year-round sports training and competition in 18 different sports for nearly 22,000 children and adults. The experience provides continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.