Applications For Two Community Entertainment Districts To Be Considered By Maumee City Council Next Week

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — The February 5 meeting of Maumee City Council featured the introduction of a new police officer, approval of the expansion of the traffic island on Conant Street and the applications for two new Community Entertainment Districts within the city limits of Maumee.

During the Committee of the Whole portion of the meeting, Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow introduced Ptl. Jaired Valare as the newest officer in the Maumee Police Division.

Ptl. Valare graduated from the Owens Community College police academy in December and passed his Ohio Patrolman Officer Training (OPOTA) exam last month.

He is a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and is presently attending The University of Toledo, where he expects to graduate at the end of the current semester with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

(Editor’s Note: A photo of Ptl. Valare was featured on the front page of the February 8 issue of The Mirror.)

