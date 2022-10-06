Anytime Fitness Celebrates Grand Opening With Chamber

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — With its “blurple” colored walls and carpet, full-length mirrors and neon sign, the Anytime Fitness in Waterville Landing is filled with premium cardio and strength equipment, turf space – and the area’s largest free-weight selection.

“The goal is to provide a premium experience for people who expect something better from their gym,” said Diana Quinn, who was showing guests around the facility during a September 14 ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce.

In June, her husband, John Quinn, opened the new 24-hour fitness facility, which is located at the end of the shopping center next to the Waterville Kroger.

As chamber members, family and friends gathered outside for the ribbon-cutting, members of all ages were working out inside the 4,000-square-foot gym, which has Precor cardio machines with TV monitors that allow users to run trails, join classes – or watch Netflix while exercising.

In the back is a large free-weight area with dumbbells up to 120 pounds, five squat racks, a Smith machine and plate-loaded squat machines.

“This has appealed to all ages, including high school football players,” John said.

Small group classes of four to six people and personal training are available. Hourlong group classes are currently offered 10 times per week with certified personal trainers.

Since opening, Anytime Fitness has also seen an influx of retirees who are able to get free memberships through their insurance providers – such as those who enroll in the SilverSneakers program through Medicare. Located next to PT Link, the gym also works closely with those who are following specific exercise requirements to build strength or recover from an injury, John said.

Memberships include 24/7 access to the Waterville gym and over 4,600 locations worldwide. A membership also includes a complimentary fitness consultation with a certified personal trainer. Members each receive a 60-second Evolt body composition scan, which provides detailed data about the body through 40 measurements. This allows for a more personalized health and wellness program.

With private bathrooms and showers, the fitness facility is ideal for those who want to work out before work and get cleaned up without having the locker room experience, John said.

For information, call (419) 877-7602, visit www.anytimefitness.com or find the gym on Facebook and Instagram (@anytimefitnesswatervilleoh). The gym, located at 1067 Pray Blvd., Waterville, is staffed from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday but is open to members 24 hours a day.