Anthony Wayne Trail Improvement Project Begins Next Week In Maumee

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — The long-anticipated Anthony Wayne Trail improvement project will begin in earnest next week as the spring construction season begins in Maumee.

The two-year project will consist of resurfacing the Anthony Wayne Trail (US 24) between Monclova Road and Detroit Avenue within Maumee city limits.

The project includes “pavement widening, curb installation, a 10-foot-wide shared-use path, curb ramps, drainage improvements, lighting, signage, pavement markings and traffic signal upgrades,” according to the project summary that Maumee City Council approved during a special meeting on June 17, 2022.

Maumee will pick up about 50 percent of the cost of the approximately $11.1 million project, with the remainder of the expense to be shouldered by the Ohio Department of Transpor-tation and the federal government, as well as additional funding provided by TMACOG for the shared-use path. The most recent cost estimate of Maumee’s portion of the project is $7,173,776, according to The Mirror article on June 23, 2022.

The beautification of the Anthony Wayne Trail will include new street trees, a bike/walking path parallel to the roadway and a cleaner and substantially more attractive overall appearance of the roadway within Maumee city limits.

The fresh new look on the Anthony Wayne Trail will dovetail into the work being done by the Uptown Maumee Streetscape Improvements Project, which will also resume construction next week.

Maumee city administrator Patrick Burtch issued a memo on Monday alerting city officials and residents as to what they can expect as the project unfolds in the coming weeks.

“In many cases, traffic will be maintained,” said Burtch. “However, we have authorized considerable evening and night work to better accommodate the traveling public and our residents.”

Here are the three main areas of focus in the coming days:

• Construction updates of manholes, between Conant and Kingsbury streets, will take place from Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10.

• Implementation of the Stage 1 traffic pattern is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 13.

• Nighttime work on drainage crossovers and detours will commence on Monday, March 13.

The Mirror will report all future developments on the Anthony Wayne Trail project as they become available.