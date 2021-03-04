Anthony Wayne Swim Team Competes At State Meet

BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — Anthony Wayne senior swimmer Madeline Blakely is an All-Ohioan after placing 16th at the Division I state meet at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton last weekend.

Blakely’s state meet time of 57.27 was just over one-fifth of a second higher than her district championship time of 57.01 at Bowling Green State University. She will swim for The University of Toledo next year.

In the 100-yard butterfly, AW sophomore Allie Barasch finished 19th, just three spots off the podium with a time of 57.94, less than half a second behind her district time of 57.49.

In diving, Anthony Wayne freshman Holli Torok scored a 168.75, which did not qualify her for the finals, but she will have three more years to find her way to the state meet again.

AW senior twins Wade and Will LaMastus qualified for one event each in the D-I boys state meet, but neither reached the podium.

In the 100 backstroke, Will finished in 52.54, good enough for 21st place but less than a second behind the time that would have put him on the podium.

In the 100 breaststroke, Wade reached the finish in 59.71, nearly a second behind his district time (58.86) and over 1.5 seconds higher than the time that would have gotten him on the podium.

The brothers will swim for Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y., next fall.