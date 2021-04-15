Anthony Wayne Softball Bats Come Alive In Three-Game Sweep

BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — After an inauspicious start during which it allowed 23 runs in three games, the Anthony Wayne softball team outscored three opponents, 37-2, to improve to 5-1 on the season.

AW defeated Archbold, 11-2, during the week and beat Defiance, 14-0, and Clay, 12-0, last Saturday. All three games were on the road.

Northwestern University-bound pitcher Lauren Curry was in true form, getting two wins in the circle, while Brooklyn Patchen earned the other.

Curry struck out 10, walked two and allowed three hits while pitching a complete-game shutout against Defiance.

She also contributed at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI.

Curry had a lot of help from AW bats, as the Generals belted out 18 hits, including a home run by Trinity Nowicki.

Hannah Pfundt and Emily Liskai hit triples and Abi Kennelly was 4-for-5 with two RBI.

Liskai, Kennedy Cowan and Nowicki (three RBI) all had two hits, and Patchen, Lilly Campbell, Essence Dobbelaere-Buchman and Abi Meyer added base hits.

Kamiel Moss led the Bulldogs with a double and a single and Eden Hutchinson had a base hit. Eliva Ross took the loss in the circle, striking out three and walking three over seven innings.

AW 11, Archbold 2

Curry struck out five, walked two and allowed four hits and two earned runs, both in the third inning.

Meanwhile, AW scored in every inning except the second, including three runs in the third and three more in the fourth.

Curry went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and an RBI. Liskai was 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs.

Kennelly went 3-for-5 for Anthony Wayne with a stolen base, while Patchen, Nowicki, Teya Marshall and Cowan all had base hits.

Kylie Sauder and Ella Bowman had doubles for the Blue Streaks and Harley Phillips and Alyssa McCoy contributed base hits.

Maddie Thiel took the loss for Archbold, striking out none and walking four, and Mya Stuckey pitched the final 4.2 innings in relief, striking out two and walking one.

AW 12, Clay 0

In the doubleheader at Defiance, Patchen pitched a complete-game one-hitter against Clay while striking out seven and walking four.

AW scored 10 runs in the first inning to get off to a fast start.

Liskai hit a home run and the Generals belted out eight doubles among their 11 hits in a game stopped after five innings by the mercy rule.

Going 3-for-3, Liskai had two doubles and three RBI and Cowan added a pair of two-baggers. Pfundt, Ken-nelly, Curry and Patchen also had doubles.