Anthony Wayne Nutrition Opens In Downtown Waterville

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “We’re finally here!” proclaimed Joseph Rodriguez, watching as his girlfriend and business partner, Tiffany Turner, flicked on the “open” sign in the window.

Located at the corner of Mechanic Street and South Third Street in Waterville, Anthony Wayne Nutrition held a grand opening celebration on October 29 with gift raffles, drink samples and plenty of curious passersby stopping in to see the newly renovated building.

“We did the work from the mud up,” Joseph said of the renovations to the nearly 200-year-old structure, which has a foundation of cedar plank and river rock.

Inside, the white walls and wood-front bar with white countertop give the space a clean, open look. Before the shop opened, guests were popping inside, including Darla Strausbaugh, who normally gets her morning mega tea from Get Healthy in Perrysburg – one of Joseph and Tiffany’s other locations.

“After my second child, I was staying at home more and moving less,” she said. “I replaced my coffee-with-sugar with tea, and once in a while I’ll do a shake as a meal replacement. I’ve lost 20 pounds and I have more energy. I can feel it when I don’t have this.”

Sometimes she’ll purchase home kits to make her own shakes and teas at home.

“We’re looking to help people make healthy choices,” Tiffany said.

Athletes look to the shakes for pre- or post-workout energy or to increase endurance. Moms look for mental focus and clarity. Shakes as a full meal replacement can help in losing weight, and the mixes have gluten-free and vegan options.

Tiffany and Joseph were wellness coaches for 11 years before opening nutrition shops of their own, including Downtown Nutrition on Adams Street in Toledo, Rocket Nutrition near The University of Toledo, Get Healthy in Perrysburg and Healthy Panther in Maumee.

“Each location is like a ma-and-pa shop – we can create our own recipes,” Tiffany said, noting that each nutrition shop uses the same brand of mixes.

For information, see Anthony Wayne Nutrition on Facebook.