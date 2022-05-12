Anthony Wayne Hosts Largest Signing Ever

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — With 11 student-athletes committing to play college-level sports on May 4, Anthony Wayne High School had its largest signing event in school history, said athletic director John Snyder.

Baseball

Noah Sample has signed to play baseball for Walsh University, in North Canton, Ohio, where he will major in finance. In high school, he has been a pitcher and outfielder as well as a defensive player on the soccer team. He was joined by his parents, Lori Creager and Keith Sample, and sister, Eden Sample.

Cheerleading

Brady Ley will cheer for the University of Cincinnati, where she plans to major in exercise science. Her goal is to become a physical therapist. In high school, Brady was involved in cheerleading – including basketball, football, traditional competition and game day cheer, in the position of flyer. She was joined at the signing by her parents, Michele and Toby Ley.

Alyssa Taylor will cheer for the University of Iowa, where she will major in biology. Her goal is to become a physician. In high school, she cheered for football and basketball as well as Allstar competitive cheer with Midwest Cheer Elite. She was joined at the signing by her parents, Lynn and Jay; brother, Ashton; sister, Julia and grandparents, Linda and Rick Craig.

Dance

Twin sisters Kaitlyn and Jessica Babich are both heading to the University of Cincinnati, where they will join the dance team and and major in business.

“My future goals consist of being successful in whatever I pursue,” Kaitlyn said.

“I plan to become a successful entrepreneur,” Jessica said.

The sisters were joined at the signing by their parents, Lisa and Tony, and sister, Emily.

Football

Bryce Kahl will play football at Wittenberg University, where he will major in business management. He was an outside linebacker in high school and also played lacrosse. He was joined at the signing by his parents, Kim and Brian; and siblings, Cooper, Kelsey and Kaylee.

Kyle Pawlicki will play football for the University of Findlay, where he plans to major in business with the goal of launching a career with Owens Corning. During his four years of high school football, he was a defensive end/rover and tight end. He was joined by his parents, Kevin and Kellie, sister, Kourtnie and his grandparents.

Seth Rogers will play football at Mount Union University, in Alliance, Ohio, where he will major in sports business and education. His goal is to be on a college football staff or become a teacher and coach at the high school level. Seth played offensive tackle at AW and also threw the shot put and disc for the track and field team. He was joined by his parents, Jenny and Tod, and brother, Evan.

Lacrosse

Dylan Gilbert will play lacrosse for Siena Heights University in Adrian, Mich., where he will major in business management. After graduation, he hopes to begin a career at Owens Corning. In high school, he played defensive tackle in football and defense in lacrosse. He was joined at the signing by his parents, Jeff and Neeley, and brothers, Tyler and Max.

Garrett Kirby will play lacrosse for Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, where he plans to major in business management. He played defense for the AW lacrosse team. He was joined by his parents, Dreama and Dennis, as well as his brother, Jacob and grandparents, Glenn and Jackie.

Mackenzie Miller will play lacrosse at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio, where she will major in criminal justice.

“I’m excited to see where my studies and internship opportunities at Ohio Northern lead me,” Mackenzie said.

In high school, she played midfield in lacrosse and also ran cross country for four years. She was joined at the signing by her parents, Chris and Lynette, and sister, Brooke.