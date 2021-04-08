Anthony Wayne Baseball Goes 4-0 On Spring Trip

BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — Anthony Wayne coach Mark Nell said pitcher Ty Roder “was brilliant” in pitching a complete-game no-hitter in the season-opening 14-0 win over Myrtle Beach.

The right-handed Roder struck out 10 and walked two in allowing no runs and no hits. Roder needed just 71 pitches, 44 of them strikes. He forced three groundouts and two flyouts.

The AW win came in the Generals’ spring trip opener against the host team. They went 4-0 on the trip to South Carolina.

The Generals got on the board in the first inning when Tommy Ling grounded out, scoring one run.

AW came alive with seven runs in the fourth. The offensive onslaught came via walks by Conner Holck and Simon Leibig, singles by Logan Garrett and Chase Saneholtz and a triple by Garret Pike.

Anthony Wayne collected 10 hits as Pike, Garrett and Saneholtz had two hits apiece, Pike had a triple and Garrett, Saneholtz and Evan Ruhe each belted out a double. Pike and Saneholtz had three RBI each.

The Generals also had seven stolen bases – Holck had two and Ruhe, Pike, Saneholtz, Marco Morrison and Noah Sample each managed one theft.

Evan Anderson successfully put down a sacrifice bunt and Nell said the defense was strong.

“(AW) baseball was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error, with Garrett making the most plays with 10,” Nell said.

AW 12, Paintsville 0

Pike pitched a complete-game one-hit shutout in the Generals’ second spring trip game, a 12-0 victory over Paintsville (Ky.).

Pike struck out five and walked two with Paintsville’s Jonah Porter getting the only hit, a single. Pike needed just 55 pitches, 35 of them strikes, and he forced four groundouts and five flyouts.

Porter was the losing pitcher, allowing eight hits, eight earned runs, striking out none and walking two.

AW got on the board in the first, scoring its first run on a Paintsville error. The Generals added six runs in the fourth. The big inning was driven by Pike’s single, a groundout by Alex Gerken and a double by Conner Holck.

Anthony Wayne racked up nine hits as Holck and Pike had multiple hits and Holck went 3-for-4. Pike, Morrison and Saneholtz also belted two-baggers.

Getting stolen bases for AW were Pike, Morrison, Simon Leibig and Zack Carpenter.

Again, Nell said his Generals were “sure-handed,” not committing a single error with Garrett getting six chances.

AW 15, Faith Christian 0

Dom Carlson threw a gem, allowing no runs and one hit as the Generals bested Faith Christian Academy, 15-0, in their third spring trip game.

In AW’s third straight shutout in three days, Carlson allowed just two hits. He struck out four and issued no free passes. He needed just 48 pitches, 34 of them strikes, forcing six groundouts and one flyout.

Holck led Anthony Wayne at the plate, driving in four runs and going 3-for-3 at the plate. Pike got things moving in the first inning, singling on an 0-2 count and scoring.

As a team, AW racked up 13 hits. Holck, Pike and Garrett managed multiple hits and in the field for the third straight game, the Generals did not commit an error. Anderson had the most fielding chances with four.

AW had four triples, by Ling, Roder, Saneholtz and Tyler Mull, and Sample belted a double. Leibig, Ruhe, Anderson and Pike had one stolen base each as 17 different players got into the lineup.

AW 15, Saegertown 4

Holck gave Saegertown pitching (Pa.) fits, bagging four hits in a 15-4 victory, the Generals’ fourth win in four days on their spring trip.

Holck doubled in the first, singled in the third, tripled in the fourth and belted a home run in the fifth. Three hits went for extra bases.

For the first time during the regular season, however, an AW opponent scored as Saegertown notched one run in the third and added three in the fifth.

The Generals got their offense going in the first when Pike grounded out, scoring a run.

AW tallied seven runs in the fifth, driven by a walk by Gerken, a single by Morrison, the three-run homer by Holck and an error on a ball put in play by Mull.

Holck and Anderson had one triple apiece, and Holck, Morrison and Saneholtz had one double each.

Sample led the Generals on the hill as the southpaw went four innings, allowing one run on six hits, striking out seven and walking one.

Holck, Mull, Anderson and Roder all pitched in relief. Roder, Mull and Anderson pitched one inning each and combined to allow two hits and no runs. They struck out three and walked none.

AW tore up the base paths as two players, Holck and Saneholtz, stole two bases apiece.

Ruhe, Anderson, Morrison and Gerken had one stolen base each, Pike had a sacrifice fly and Morrison a sacrifice bunt.