Anthony Wayne Arts Festival Features Female Musicians, Children’s Activities, Shopping And Food Trucks On Saturday

Here’s a toast to our area’s outstanding female musicians.

On Saturday, September 11 from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m., the Anthony Wayne Arts Festival is bringing a terrific lineup of women singers to the stage and strolling around the Whitehouse Park, said Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission (AWAAC) vice president Lisa Exner.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m., Amy Brodie, Stephanie Page, Emily Remaklus, Julie Theroux and Alicia Triggs will each be performing throughout the park while guests can shop at various artisan booths – offering macramé, paintings, jewelry and more.

Children’s activities will be available from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. including a free craft project provided by AWAAC. Tom Vincent will lead rocket construction and launching as well as Bristlebots that will be raced. Several food trucks will be available throughout the event, including We Be Ribs, K&K concessions (funnel cakes) and the Dog Wagon.

At 5:00 p.m., the beer and wine garden will open to guests for a $5.00 entry fee and the first of four music groups will take the stage in the park pavilion. Kicking off the show will be Bliss, a quartet of women who have an extraordinary blend of striking harmonies and self-accompaniment of violin, two acoustic guitars, keyboard, bass and various light percussion instruments.

At 6:00 p.m., Toledo-based vocalist and songwriter Ella Cole takes the stage with John Barile. Ella, 19, has been performing since she was 13 and won Songwriter of the Year and was the first runner-up Singer of the Year in 2020 at the International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) in Los Angeles.

“Her beautiful music is unforgettable,” Exner said. “Well-known Toledo musician John Barile lends his amazing talents to this duo.”

New Moon is next up at 7:00 p.m. This veteran group of musicians includes singer/songwriter Laurie Swyers on vocals, lead guitar and harmonica; songwriter Mary Dick on guitar and vocals; Leo Sancrant on bass and Dario Insenga on drums. Expect to hear a mixture of originals and interesting versions of cover tunes.

The evening wraps up with The Pinup Project, a musical trio featuring singer Morgen Stiegler, Doug Neel on seven-string guitar and Ed Croft on upright and electric bass. They will be rocking your favorite music with originality, modern showmanship and the nostalgic simplicity of the 1950s.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the four area fire departments – Monclova Township, Providence Township, Waterville and Whitehouse – in honor of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks and the commitment of first responders to our community, Exner said.

Bring a chair to relax and enjoy the show. The park is located at 6751 Providence St. in Whitehouse. The event is sponsored by the Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that works to bring art-related experiences to the community.

For information, visit www.awaac.org.