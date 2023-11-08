Anthony Wane Election Results

For Anthony Wayne area voters, Election Day 2024 was like watching a tight sporting event, with results posted on the Lucas County Board of Elections website putting different candidates in the lead throughout the evening.

As of November 8, the unofficial results show that Anthony Wayne Board of Education, Waterville and Whitehouse will all have new faces in leadership roles on Monday, January 1.

Lucas County Board of Elections deputy director Tim Monaco said voter participation was 40 percent. Voters have until Monday, November 13 to turn in absentee ballots and that could have an impact on very close races.

Anthony Wayne Board Of Education

Political newcomer Lindsay Hoipkemier gained 4,949 – or 16.7 percent – of the votes in a nine-candidate race for three four-year terms. Incumbent Jeff Baden closely followed with 14 percent. Shellie McKnight won the third seat with 12.92 percent.

Of the three candidates for one unexpired term ending on December 31, 2025, Mike Stamm came out on top with 42 percent of the votes in a three-way race.

One of the first tasks for the new school board will be to assess the impact of a levy and bond issue failure.

Voters turned down both a 2.9-mill operational levy and 2.6-mill bond issue.

In a follow-up letter to the community, Superintendent Dr. Jim Fritz said the administration will address continual facility maintenance items and seek cost-saving measures until otherwise directed by the board.

Whitehouse

In January, Whitehouse village council member Richard Bingham will assume the role of mayor, after earning 67 percent of the vote over Whitehouse Inn and Crust Pizzeria owner Tony Fronk.

Because Bingham’s current council position is not up for re-election until 2025, council will need to fill his seat in January. According to village solicitor Kevin Heban, acting mayor Bob Keogh will remain in that position until January unless the current council appoints a new council president – who also serves as acting mayor – before the end of the year. Once Bingham becomes mayor in January, council will have 30 days to fill his vacated seat. If they are unable to come to a decision on a replacement, Bingham would have the right to appoint someone.

The 2024 council will include Louann Artiaga and Steve Connelly, who was appointed in January and was unopposed in his bid to fill the remainder of his term. The two will be joined by newcomers Larry Yunker, Carrie Tuohy and David Riggenbach.

With the failure of a proposed .5-percent income tax increase, the new council will be looking at cost saving and income generating measures.

Waterville

Mayor Tim Pedro will return for a second term, after gaining 60 percent of the votes over Tim Plowman.

While Todd Borowski is set to return for a second term, he’ll be joined by newcomers Anthony Garver and Wayne Wagner.

Waterville residents also approved three revisions to the charter.

Townships