Anthony Michael Hall To Host Screenings In Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Anthony Michael Hall has learned from some of the biggest names in the business when it comes to acting, directing and producing, and now he’s bringing his own advice to Maumee.

Known for his roles as a teen in Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and National Lampoon’s Vacation, and as an adult in Halloween Kills, War Machine and more, Hall has been in the business for four decades and has knowledge of most of the ins and outs of his craft.

To share the information he’s learned, Hall will host two screenings of his popular movies during An Evening With Anthony Michael Hall at the Maumee Indoor Theater on Monday, October 31 and Tuesday, November 1.

On Monday, October 31 at 7:00 p.m., Hall will host a screening of Halloween Kills (2021) and on Tuesday, November 1 at 5:00 p.m., he will host a screening of Sixteen Candles (1984).

Halloween Kills was selected to represent the newer films and thank fans of the film series who have been around for decades.

Sixteen Candles was selected due to the large fan base it still enjoys.

“They’ve really found a home in people’s hearts, from people that are my age to kids in their teens and 20s now,” Hall said about the John Hughes films he has starred in.

Both screenings will be followed by a Q&A, meet and greet and after-party.

“I’ll introduce the film, we screen the film, then I’ll do a live Q&A, which is also me telling stories. That’s usually about 45 minutes,” Hall said. “Then we’ll finish the night. I’ll do a meet and greet in the lobby.”

Merchandise will be available to purchase, and Hall will be available to sign items after the event. Then, those who purchased VIP or after-party tickets will head to the next location.

“We’re going to do an after-party each night and that will be fun,” Hall said.

Hall said the after-party locations, The Village Idiot in Maumee and Inside the Five in Perrysburg, have been very helpful and accommodating throughout the process.

It’s something he appreciates about the Midwest, Hall said. He likes the genuine people he meets here – and in other parts of the country.

“I love the people in Ohio. They’re as real as it gets,” Hall said. “They’re very hardworking people who appreciate everything.”

Hall has been in the area before for work and appearances at conventions, and he said he’s enjoyed it each time.

Conventions are where he realized how much he enjoys telling stories and cracking jokes in front of a crowd.

In 2019, Hall had done a small tour of the Midwest and Texas, visiting small theaters. Then, in the summer of 2020, he started holding screenings of films he appeared in.

“My wife and I went to Texas and I did a deal with a theater chain called EVO, owned by a guy named Mitch Roberts,” Hall explained.

He held six weeks of screenings of his old films, and he even invited several co-stars to the events, which included a Terminator King Weekend with Robert Patrick and a Weird Science Weekend with Kelly LeBrock.

The screenings turned into a film festival of sorts, and families would spend the day tailgating and waiting for the evening’s events to begin. Hall enjoyed doing the screenings in Texas, Q&As at comic conventions and his tour in 2019, and now he’s ready to go back out on the road again. After Maumee, he hopes to have more tour dates across the Midwest and the East Coast, but for now, he’s focused on the Maumee screenings.

To make the two screenings even more fun, Hall is asking attendees to come in costume.

“We want to make it themed,” Hall said. “Obviously, it’s Halloween on the first night, and then Sixteen Candles is an ’80s night.”

Hall is looking forward to seeing everyone dressed up and to hearing the questions they have for him after the screening. There’s not much off-limits during the Q&A, either.

“I commit to engaging the audience with some stories about the great Chevy Chase if that’s what they want,” Hall said.

He’s happy to share stories about riding with John Candy on a rollercoaster, learning from John Hughes, working with David Gordon Green and Danny McBride and whatever else people want to know.

More information on the events and where to buy tickets can be found at maumeeindoor.com and debut-entertainment.ticketleap.com. Tickets are $30.00 for general admission and $50.00 for VIP.

Hall also has new films on the way. His production company, Manhattan Films, released The Class on September 9, and recently wrapped production on Roswell Delirium. He will also star in Trigger Warning with Jessica Alba for Netflix.

“It’s nice to have a bunch of stuff going on, especially after a long career,” Hall said about his busy schedule.