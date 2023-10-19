Annual Fairfield Fun Walk Supports PTO Programs

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Every year, Fairfield Elementary students spend a little time outdoors, running a makeshift track and raising thousands for their Parent Teacher Organization.

The Fairfield Fun Walk is a beloved tradition among the students and staff at the school, who come together with families and community sponsors each year thanks to the PTO.

“The Fun Walk is Fairfield’s only fundraiser for the year,” said Fairfield PTO president Jamie Tscherne. “We want to combine healthy living and being outside along with the fundraising efforts for our school.”

The single event typically raises more than $10,000, which can be used to fund smaller activities throughout the year.

“It covers things for the PTO, such as our Donuts for Grownups and our ice cream social, and also things for the schools, like the Heroes Day celebration and Fairfield’s Finest,” Tscherne said.

Assemblies throughout the year can also be funded by the PTO’s event.

Additionally, the money is used to purchase a variety of equipment or technology for the school.

“The PTO is great. They’ve bought a lot of makerspace stuff or technology, which can get very pricey,” said Fairfield Elementary principal Michele Lobo-schefski.

The organization also assists teachers with purchases for their classrooms.

“A lot of the money last year went to classrooms for books or supplies to reimburse teachers for things they would otherwise pay for themselves,” Loboschefski added.

Providing support for the teachers and staff at the schools is one of the most important things the PTO does, Tscherne said.

“We just want to make each year as good as it can be,” she said.

In order to make this year the best it can be, the PTO expanded upon the annual Fun Walk to get the students more excited.

A spirit week was held, with students wearing their favorite colors, decorating doorways and more.

“Our theme this year was Color the World With Kindness,” Tscherne said. “We had our shirt design contest, which we always do, but we added an extra part to that. We did white shirts and then we were able to provide art supplies to our teachers, so the kids actually got to color their shirts for the week.”

Also new this year was a big yellow finish line and bubbles for the kids to run through.

“It’s been such a fun week for everyone,” Loboschefski said. “They make it better every year.”

In order to continue improving each year, the PTO puts in a lot of work to plan the event, but they don’t do it alone.

“We have so many wonderful volunteers and enthusiastic parents. Our teachers and staff have been so supportive of us, too,” Tscherne said. “We appreciate them and our community sponsors who help fund this event as well.”

With the help of residents and local businesses, the pledges the students receive for their time on the track as well as the sponsorships are expected to earn the organization more than $10,000, which can make the school year better for everyone involved.

The top three fundraisers and the top class will also receive prizes for their efforts.

“We’re pumped because the top class not only gets a pizza party, but they get to silly string their teacher or Mrs. Loboschefski,” Tscherne said. “We’re just so thankful for everybody who goes along with all of our ideas. This is just a great place to be.”