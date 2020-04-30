American Rent All Offers Machinery, Party Rental Equipment

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Whether it is a home improvement project or special backyard gathering, American Rent All has the equipment needed to tackle the job.

At the South Byrne Road location, American Rent All offers both large and small equipment for rent, including John Deere excavators and skid steers, concrete saws, power wash machines, carpet cleaners and more.

“Pretty much anything you could use for home maintenance, we rent,” said general manager Wendy Ladd.

Especially in demand this time of year are lawn and garden tools, including tillers, post hole diggers, aerators, hedge trimmers, cultivators and more. Pressure washers and pumps are available as well as floor and carpet tools, and painting and plaster project tools. American Rent All also carries a full line of generators, trailers and other moving equipment, ladders, lifts and drain snakes. In addition, the store sells propane gas.

While the clientele includes homeowners, more customers are commercial contractors, Ladd said.

“Our customers find that renting equipment is much easier because there is no maintenance or upkeep to worry about, and we drop it off and pick it up, so it’s much more convenient,” she said.

American Rent All has a party division located in Holland, where customers may rent a variety of items for special occasions, including tents, tables, chairs, glassware and china. Specialty items for food service can also be rented, including a bar and busing tables. Popcorn and cotton candy machines are also available, along with special accessories such as a mirror ball.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Rent All has had to make operational changes. The party rental division is temporarily closed, but Ladd is hopeful that it will be open again at the end of May, which will be just in time for graduation celebrations.

“People can exercise safe distancing under tents, and we will add hand-sanitizing stations,” she said.

She and fellow store manager Joe Panning have worked throughout the pandemic, modifying operations at the South Byrne Road location. Machine rental services have continued as has the sale of propane gas, but the showroom has been closed to customers who utilize curbside pickup for items. In addition, store hours have been reduced and items that are rented are heavily sanitized.

“It would hurt my heart, as well as the owner’s, if someone became sick from using our equipment or coming into our showroom,” Ladd said. “Like all small businesses, we’re doing what we need to do to survive.”

American Rent All has been in business for 34 years, beginning when owner Larry Hutson opened the shop on South Byrne. He later opened a second location next to the Appliance Center in Maumee, but then moved that business to Holland. While hours of operation have been reduced because of the pandemic, the business will likely expand to regular operating hours in the coming weeks.

For more information, please visit American Rent All online at www.toledorents.com or call (419) 382-4446.