All Sport South End Mower Can Help Keep Your Motor Running

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — All Sport South End Mower has the right equipment to get your home or business ready for spring.

With a full supply of Toro, Echo and Briggs & Stratton outdoor power equipment, the staff at All Sport can help every customer tackle just about any outdoor project.

“Now is the time to get lawn mowers serviced and blades sharpened,” said store owner Scott McLuckie.

The store has a full line of Toro models in stock, including self-propelled recyclers, push mowers, super recycler mowers and 30-inch wide-cut TimeMaster lawnmowers. The store also carries Echo trimmers and blowers along with a full line of Toro snow blowers and refurbished equipment.

McLuckie has vast experience in the industry, beginning in 1978 when he first started working in the shop. In 1985, he purchased the business. In addition to selling equipment, he and his staff offer repair services of most any brand of of lawn mower or snow blower. Among his best advice tips to anyone owning outdoor equipment is to maintain an end-of-the season maintenance routine – especially when it comes to snow blowers.

“People run snow blowers in the winter and if they haven’t used it in a while, they just push it to the back of their garage or their shed until next winter,” he said. “If it sits with gas in it the carburetor can gel up. They don’t start the next year because people leave fuel in them. That’s one of the biggest problems.”

McLuckie and his staff can help customers determine what type of lawn mower they may need, and pickup and delivery service is offered.

All Sport South End Mower is located at 2246 Tedrow Rd. in Toledo. To contact the shop, please call (419) 382-1491 or e-mail allsportso@aol.com.

You may also find information on the business website at www.allsportsouthendmower.net.