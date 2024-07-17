Adventure Spirits Distilling Plans September Opening

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Whitehouse is about to get steamy.

As Adventure Spirits Distilling co-owners Barry Beale and Joe Carter recently led a tour through the back of the 1910 bank building being renovated for the area’s first distillery, they pointed to the 1.2 million BTU low-pressure steam boiler.

That boiler will be used in conjunction with a 500-gallon cooker, three 250-gallon fermenters and a 100-gallon hybrid still in a process to create whiskeys – spirits made from locally sourced grains like rye or corn.

“As the boiler produces steam, the steam envelopes a kettle and slowly heats it up,” Carter said. “It’s the safest and most gentle method of distilling.”

For guests in the lounge, which already has leather chairs, sofas and end tables in place, air conditioning will ensure a comfortable environment free from steam, but the high-end cocktails available at the custom-made bar are sure to generate some internal heat during sipping.

On July 5, the Beale and Carter families set up a table outside the distillery at the corner of Waterville and Providence streets to answer questions from those coming to town for the village’s Founder’s Day Celebration.

“The No. 1 question is when are we opening up,” said Jennifer Beale, who was tagging keys to the 1930s-era safety deposit boxes on one wall of the lounge area.

With a federal license in hand, it’s just a matter of time before the new business gets its state license, so a September grand opening is planned. The 50 people who join The Explorer’s Society will get access to an opening party, tours and bottle and barrel picks.

This week, the two men – who are retired from uniformed service in the Air Force and got to know each other at the 180th Fighter Wing – will be assembling the distilling equipment. Carter is the founder of the Maumee Valley Whisky Society and invited Beale to partner with him on launching the area’s first distillery.

The new venture will give whiskey enthusiasts and newbies alike a comfortable space to experience tastings, learn about distilling and its history, and relax with friends.

“Our goal is to have a high-end cocktail experience – one that educates people about the history and art of American distilling,” said Carter.

The response from the community has been overwhelming, they agree.

“I walk down the street and people want to hug me,” laughed Beale.

That welcoming attitude has come from fellow business owners, the public and the village staff.

“Everyone has been super-fantastic. It’s been, ‘What can we do to help you succeed?’” said Carter, mentioning the assistance he’s received from Whitehouse Fire Chief Jason Francis in putting safety measures in place as one example.

For those who want to keep track of progress, the website at www.adventurespiritsdistilling.com has a newsletter sign-up and updates on progress, as well as details on joining The Explorer’s Club.

Feel free to peek in the window and check out the progress.