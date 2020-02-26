Acoustics For Autism Set For Sunday In Uptown Maumee

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Acoustics for Autism will take over uptown Maumee this weekend, marking the 13th year for an event that has grown into one of the largest free musical festivals around.

During an interview with Rolling Stone magazine last year, event organizer Brian Sniegocki was told that it is the second-largest free one-day music festival in the country.

“They said that the largest is in Pasadena, California. That’s not too bad – Maumee, Ohio in the winter,” he said. “It’s hard to believe that this started 13 years ago at the Village Idiot with a handful of musicians and we raised $8,000 and we thought it was so cool and it’s great to see what it has expanded to.”

Last year, an estimated 11,000 people attended the event, raising over $120,000, which after expenses netted $90,000 to support families of individuals with autism. Project iAm, the nonprofit organization behind the music festival, has no paid staff, offices, cars or cell phones. All of the money raised supports those families.

“Children with autism receive little to no money from insurance companies to pay for many of the medical treatments that they need,” Sniegocki said.

Shuttle service options are available at select locations for $5 per person each way. Details and locations may be found on the website below.

Preparing for the wave of people keeps city staff busy. The police, fire and public services officials meet with the event organizers to coordinate an “incident action plan” to prepare for all possible scenarios. The fire division focuses on general safety concerns, overcrowding and emergency medical needs, while the police consider security measures.

Maumee Fire Chief Brandon Loboschefski also said that fire officials inspect the area prior to the festival and conduct checks throughout the event.

“I love the event,” he said. “The volunteers work to make this a success and the parents of the kids with autism really appreciate it. They are making a difference in the lives of those children and I am glad we have the event in Maumee.”

For the business community, especially in uptown Maumee, it is one of the busiest days of the year and weeks are spent gearing up for it.

At Buster Brown’s Big Dog Lounge, all of the furniture is moved and reconfigured, inventory is tripled and extra staff is hired. In addition, 11 percent of the bar’s revenue is donated to the event and the staff donates a portion of its tips to Project iAm. Owner Katie Meyer is honored to be part of the event.

“When this day happens, the great thing about it is that you get to see the community come together – families and friends and people you may not get to see other than during the event,” Meyer said. “You get to see new people and new faces and it just hits the heart, because it’s all for the kids.”

Several businesses, including Buster’s, have scholarships established in their names to assist children with autism.

“There is a little girl that we sponsor, we have a letter about her hanging on the wall. If you can make one iota of a difference in a child’s life, no matter what the condition or circumstance, it’s important,” Meyer said.

At the Village Idiot, where it all began, a refrigerated truck is brought in to store the extra food and beer, and furniture is moved to accommodate the crowd. While the bar is notoriously busy every day of the year, this Sunday is the busiest.

Longtime employee Sully has witnessed both the growth of the event and the support of the musical community. Throughout the year, many concerts take place to benefit a multitude of causes and finding musicians to help out is usually not a problem, he said.

“One year, they were doing a fundraiser here for a women from Perrysburg who had cancer and The Reese Dailey Band needed a drummer – and I knew a local drummer, but I didn’t have his number, so I went over to his house and he was eating dinner and I told him about the benefit and he said, ‘I’ll get my drums and I’ll be right over.’ He dropped Sunday dinner, packed up his stuff and came over to play,” said Sully. “These guys play because they love to play – this happens all the time, they are always willing to help out.”

This year, there are a record-number 80 bands performing on seven stages, with 20 more on the waiting list. They donate their talent to perform 35- to 45-minute sets. The musicians perform on stages in the Village Idiot, Buster Brown’s Lounge, the bier garden, a silent auction tent, the kids’ area, the Elks and Small Box Music.

Jeff Stewart will perform on the Village Idiot stage at 3:20 p.m. The local musician, who is preparing to release new music, doesn’t remember not being a part of it.

“Nicole Khoury and Dave Carpenter started with this little concept and we all said yes. Most of us can’t give money because we are all trying to stay afloat, but we can give our time and play a set of music and add some value to the event. It was really a no-brainer,” he said.

After playing his set, he enjoys walking around and talking to friends he doesn’t see often.

“I think it’s growing into its own monster of loveliness. It is a community of beautiful people that are happy to be there. It’s not a burden, it’s a nice soulful experience,” he said.

•

Acoustics for Autism will take place on Sunday, March 1, running from noon to 2:00 a.m. at the area in and around the Village Idiot in uptown Maumee.

For complete information, please visit https://acousticsforautism.com.