Acoustics For Autism Expected To Bring Crowds To Uptown Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The 16th annual Acou-stics for Autism is just days away, and event volunteers are working on the final details.

The event, which will be held on Sunday, March 5 from noon to 2:00 a.m., is expected to bring thousands of people into uptown Maumee to raise funds for Project iAm families through the silent auction, various raffles, bier garden and more.

Scott Hayes, the director of fundraising for Project iAm, said the event helps support families who need additional assistance that insurance might not provide.

“There is a lot of need for out-of-pocket autism spectrum disorder treatment that most people don’t really consider,” said Hayes. “The spectrum is very broad in how it manifests itself, so what treatment works for one might not work for another.”

The silent auction is already beginning to raise funds for the families at acousticsforautism.com.

The auction opened on Monday, February 27 and will end on Sunday, March 5 at 5:00 p.m. for those interested in supporting the organization but who are unable to attend.

The 100 block of West Dudley Street along with the 300 blocks of Conant and Allen streets will be shut down on Sunday to accommodate the crowd of people expected to attend. The 100 block of West Wayne Street will close at 2:00 p.m.

People of all ages are invited to see the 90 musical acts on eight stages.

“There’s the opportunity for good music wherever you go,” Hayes said of the uptown area.

A kids’ area on West Wayne Street will also allow accessible fun for children and families who attend during the day.

New this year are shuttles, which will help minimize the number of cars parked in uptown Maumee.

Childers Transportation will transport people from the Maumee Jed’s location at 2554 Parkway Plaza, and iDance will bring people from Ye Olde Cock ’n Bull at 9 N. Huron St. in Toledo all day.

Attendees can stop by for music, food, raffle items and more in uptown Maumee from noon to 2:00 a.m. to support Project iAm families, with more information available at acousticsforautism.com.

“Every year we’ve done it, we’ve had just about every kind of weather event and people still show up. We’re so grateful for the support,” Hayes said.