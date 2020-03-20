A Note From The Publisher Of The Mirror Newspapers

This week’s Maumee and Anthony Wayne editions of The Mirror are being made available online at no charge to all area residents as a public service to our community during this difficult time in our nation’s history. We encourage all local residents to take a moment to relax and enjoy The Mirror in the comfort of their homes. This week’s issue contains pertinent local information relative to community safeguards being implemented against the COVID -19 virus that is sweeping the nation and forcing disruption in all of our daily lives.

We hope that you will enjoy the paper and support our local advertisers whose steady support is essential to our continued ability to produce the newspaper and stay in business. We are grateful that these local businesses are continuing to have faith in The Mirror and are sticking with us as we ride out this storm together. They deserve our community support and patronage. We especially encourage all residents to actively support our local restaurants who are facing a major crisis. As a means to facilitate community support, The Mirror has produced a free Local Dining Guide on their behalf to help them connect with the public. Please check out the Local Dining Guide and support these hard-working local business owners who have already lost so much in this crisis. Together we can all make a difference, even if it requires staying apart.

Thank you and God bless you and your family.

Mike McCarthy

Publisher

The Mirror Newspapers