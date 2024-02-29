A Family Affair: Maumee Native Libby Servais Brings Broadway To Area Stage Beside Husband

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee native Libby Servais and her husband Stephan Stubbins are bringing Broadway to Maumee.

Broadway in Love is a concert experience featuring a variety of popular Broadway songs and tales from the stage.

“One of the beautiful things about the show, it’s not just a show about the passion that we have for life and our love for Broadway, but it’s also our stories,” Stephan said. “We’ve woven our Broadway stories into the songs that we sing.”

The experience will feature songs from Wicked, Frozen, My Fair Lady, The Music Man, Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, Phantom of the Opera and more.

Additionally, the crowd is in for a mix of laughs and tears, Libby added.

“It’s really important to us that we share Broadway in Love is not just fluffy, happy love, it’s comedic love, it’s tension love, but it’s also heartbreaking,” she said. “There are so many colors to love and we try to touch on all of that.”

During the show, the couple also draws in the audience, engaging them and even bringing a select few on stage for a special moment.

It allows them to connect with their audience and show them the power of the stage.

“By the end of the night, we will all become friends,” Libby said. “The audience participation and even just connection through the storytelling is what makes it so meaningful to us.”

What will make their particular show on Friday, March 8, so special to the couple is the chance to perform in Maumee, with Libby’s hometown as the audience.

Libby, who often tells people she grew up on Broadway – West Broadway Street, that is – has a lot of pride in her hometown and is excited to make her way back to the theater where she once worked.

“In between movies, my friend and I who worked there, we would dance on the stage while we were cleaning up popcorn crumbs,” Libby said.

Now, though, she’ll take to the stage alongside her husband where they will perform a show they dreamed up together.

When living on opposite coasts, the two had hoped they could create a show together, and when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, they got serious about creating that show.

“It was very collaborative,” Stephan said. “We collaborated with each other, but also we have a couple directors we worked with, multiple music arrangers, a choreographer. There were a lot of different elements.”

Stephen, who co-founded the concert series Broadway Under the Stars, has experience in producing, so the two have been able to use their experience to their advantage.

The duo will also be joined on stage with a three-piece band featuring Todd Schreiber, Jimmy Stewart and Jon Diener.

Tickets are on sale now for their March 8 show at the Maumee Indoor Theater, with general admission at $15.00 per person; regular tickets are $25.00 and VIP tickets are $45.00.

“We wanted to make this show affordable for everyone, so we really made an effort so any kids dreaming of performing can come see it,” Stephan said.

A $5.00 youth discount can be applied to tickets by calling the box office at (419) 897-8902.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit MemoryLane Care Services.

“This cause in particular means a lot to me and it means a lot to our extended family members,” Stephan said.

It was important to the couple that they find an organization in the area to benefit from their show and to continue to support the community where Libby grew up.

In addition to supporting MemoryLane Care Services, the two have plans to stop by the theater department at Maumee High School to talk with the young adults interested in the theater.

“It’s just really exciting that we get to share our stories here in a place that means so much to Libby, and I’m from Ohio, too, so it does mean a lot to me,” Stephan said. “Also, it means a lot to get to share these stories with people around the world, too.”

The two have already performed at several locations, and have even taken their show on a cruise ship, getting the chance to explore across the world.

Joining them on some of their adventures is their young son, Elliot, who they hope will make his stage debut soon, too.

“Maybe we’ll bring him out that night,” Libby said. “We’ll see if he can make his debut on the Maumee Indoor stage!”

Regardless of the 1-year-old’s plans for the evening, the couple is excited for all of the surprises they have in store for the audience and to share their stories from the stage and beyond.

“This is where I started, this is where I dreamed the dream, and I just want to say thank you from the stage,” Libby said.

Tickets can be purchased at maumeeindoor.com or by calling the box office at (419) 897-8902. The Maumee Indoor Theater is located at 601 Conant St. in Maumee. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8.

More information can also be found at BroadwayInLove.com.