5K On The Fairway Returns For 10th Anniversary Event

Ten years ago, local runner Mike McArthur, organized a 5K run in honor of his uncle, who had passed away from pancreatic cancer. What began as a single fundraising event has grown into an official 501(c)(3) organization that hosts several events per year.

The 10-year anniversary of the 5K on the Fairway and its associated golf outing will take place on Saturday, August 10 at Fallen Timbers Fairways, 7711 Timbers Blvd., Waterville.

The event offers a cross country-style route that takes participants on, over and around the golf course with awards, raffles and more and is followed directly by the annual golf outing, which includes a post-round meal in the clubhouse. Funds raised from this year’s event will go to Nature’s Nursery in Waterville to support its mission of wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

“It started out as your basic 5K to honor my uncle, and the event was so well-received that I quickly saw the potential to grow this into something bigger,” said McArthur. “The running community in the Northwest Ohio area is very tight and supportive and they really embraced my ideas and helped me grow the fundraising component of the original run.”

McArthur, a golf lover, later added his annual golf outing to take place directly after the 5K finished. “It’s so much fun. The golfers cheer on the runners as they cross the finish line and then the runners send the golfers out onto the course with high-fives and fist bumps to wish them a good round. The two sports really complement each other, making for a full day of fun.”

In 2022, McArthur and his wife, Abbey, officially formed and registered the nonprofit “5K on the Fairway” to take their fundraising goals even further. Throughout the year, 5K on the Fairway hosts several events to raise money for area nonprofits, including Cancer Connection of Toledo, The Chambers for Life Change Foundation, Nature’s Nursery and The Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

Since that first event in 2015, 5K on the Fairway has raised over $70,000 for community organizations and the McArthurs have set big goals for the next decade of operations.

For more information or to register to run, golf or enter the raffles, visit www.5konthefairway.com.