45th Annual Maumee Summer Fair On Tap This Weekend

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Summer Fair is expected to attract thousands of visitors this weekend, Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13, in uptown Maumee.

“While definitely not the largest advertised event taking place on this weekend, it is definitely one of the longest running consistent events of the weekend,” said event chair Mike Dibling. “The event literally has something for everyone. It’s located in a safe setting in uptown Maumee. It’s truly about community and getting together year after year.”

Starting on Friday night, there will be a Parking Lot Party with bands and a beer garden from 5:00 p.m. to midnight on West Dudley Street. The Taste of Maumee will also take place on West Dudley from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

At West Dudley and Allen streets, the Kids’ Zone and Romick Railway will be providing kid-friendly entertainment starting at 5:00 p.m.

A family-friendly movie, Cool Runnings, will be screened at the corner of East Wayne and Gibbs streets at 8:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Saturday morning opens with the Art & Craft Fair along East Dudley, Wayne and Gibbs streets from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“There will be fine art and crafts, but there will also be commercial vendors,” Dibling said.

The Classic Car & Truck Show will take place in the 200 block of West Wayne and Allen streets from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A special meet and greet will be filling part of the slot left by the traditional parade not taking place this year. Nine familiar mascots and characters will be available for pictures and to chat starting on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Children will have the chance to meet Spiderman and Elsa the Snow Queen at the corner of East Dudley and Gibbs streets at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by Freddie and Frieda Falcon from Bowling Green State University from 10:00 a.m. to noon. From noon to 2:00 p.m., Gubi the Lourdes University Grey Wolf, Toledo Walleye’s Spike and Mud Hen’s Muddy will be on hand. To round out the meet and greet, The University of Toledo’s Rocky and Rocksy will be on-site from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“With the cancellation of the parade for 2022 because of the uptown construction, we wanted to bring a new idea to the event,” Dibling said. “Little kids and big kids love mascots and characters. We thought this would be another free thing to draw the young and old alike.”

Also on the east side of Conant Street, in the 100 block of East Dudley Street, there will be two BMX demonstrations at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. performed by The Right Direction. New this year, a dog show by Performance Dogs of Ohio will take place between noon and 2:00 p.m. There will be some bleachers set up for the crowd.

More kid-friendly activities will be offered across Conant Street, including Romick Railway starting at 10:00 a.m. and Kids’ Zone opening at 10:30 a.m.

The Taste of Maumee, which features brick-and-mortar restaurants within the Maumee zip code, will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on West Dudley Street.

More fun will be held in the west mews parking lot. From 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Maumee Summer Fair attendees can enjoy free live music on Saturday during Maumee Palooza.

“The Maumee Com-munity Band starts playing at 10:30 and they would love to have a nice group watching and listening while the day is still cool,” Dibling said.

Other performances will include Caswell & Com-pany, Garden Report, Minds Eye View and Three 2 Many.

Following Maumee Palooza, Noisy Neighbors will take to the stage at 5:15 p.m. during the Parking Lot Party, followed by Reaganomics at 8:30 p.m. The Parking Lot Party begins at 5:00 p.m. and will feature a beer garden.

Those who want to try out craft beer can arrive at the west mews parking lot earlier. From noon to 5:00 p.m., there will be a Craft Beer Garden and Tasting.

Embracing all of the changes required for this year’s Maumee Summer Fair, Dibling is confident it will be a fun event for all.

“I hope Northwest Ohio makes the 45th annual Maumee Summer Fair a destination stop this weekend,” he said.