44th Annual Summer Fair Comes To Uptown Maumee This Weekend

The 44th annual Maumee Summer Fair will hit the streets of uptown Maumee this weekend.

The event celebrates local food and music and features a parade, vendors, a classic car show, live music, kids’ activities, local fare and more.

The fair takes place on Friday and Saturday, August 13 and 14.

Taste Of Maumee

The Taste of Maumee will kick off the fair on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. to midnight on East Dudley Street between Conant and Allen streets. It will continue on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Eateries on hand will include Barr’s Public House, Cold Stone Creamery, Deet’s BBQ, El Salto, Fricker’s, Jacky’s Depot, La Fiesta, Pizzaroma, Rusty Taco, Tropical Smoothie Café and Red Lobster.

Parking Lot Party

Live music will take place at the mews parking lot party, located in the 100 block of West Dudley Street. The music will begin on Friday night with The New Fashioned taking the stage at 5:00 p.m., followed by the Red Carpet Crashers from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

On Saturday, J.T. Hayden will perform at 5:30 p.m., followed by The Reaganomics from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

Beer Garden

The beer garden will be open from 5:00 p.m. to midnight on Friday and from noon to midnight on Saturday. The beer garden is located in the mews parking lot in the 100 block of West Dudley Street.

The beer garden is open to adults ages 21 and over and there is a $5.00 cover charge.

Craft Beer Tasting

A craft beer tasting will take place on Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. in the beer garden. There is no cover charge to enter the beer garden for the tasting.

Maumee Palooza

Live music will take place throughout the day on Saturday on the beer garden Palooza stage. The band lineup includes:

• Maumee Community Band – 10:30 a.m. to noon.

• DragonFly – 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

• The Shakin’ Shivers – 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.

• Second Hand Mojo – 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.

• Nylon Twos – 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.

Parade

This year’s parade steps off on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at Maumee United Methodist Church. The parade will continue south on White Street to East William Street to Conant Street, ending at the former Union Elementary School.

BMX Demonstrations

See The Right Direction perform flying bicycle tricks in the 100 block of East Dudley Street. The performances take place at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Romick Railway

This fun train is great for the whole family. Enjoy rides from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday near the corner of West Dudley and Allen streets.

Kid Zone

Kids can enjoy inflatables, a Euro bungy and carnival games in the Kid Zone, located at the corner of West Dudley and Allen streets. The fun begins on Friday from 5:00 to 10:30 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Union Elementary Open House

Union Elementary will mark its 150th anniversary with an open house on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will feature tours, a historical photo display, children’s games, free prizes and an old-fashioned cake walk.

Classic Car Show

A classic car show will be on display on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Elks parking lot located on the corner of West Wayne and Allen streets.

The car show is sponsored by the Northwest Ohio Street Machiners and the Maumee/ BG Elks Lodge 1850.

Preregistration is $8.00 with $10.00 registration on the day of the show.

Vendors

Craft and commercial vendors will line the streets in the 100 blocks of East and West Wayne, Allen, Gibbs and East Dudley streets.

The vendors will be on hand on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.