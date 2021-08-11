101-Year-Old Veteran Joseph Dollman To Be Honored For Work In Boy Scouts

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Joseph Dollman is passionate about Scouting.

At age 101, the Maumee man can still proudly recite the Boy Scout law, which is “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.”

“That is what they live by,” Dollman said.

His service as Scoutmas-ter of Troop 104 from St. Joseph’s Maumee spanned decades, during which time he mentored an estimated 300 youths in the program. For his commitment to youths in the community, Dollman will receive the 2021 Bridge Award at the Hometown Hero Awards Banquet on Thursday, August 26.

According to his daughter, Katie Dollman-Schulz, many boys from his troop are now well-established adults in the community, including Dan Anderson, John Blodgett, Tom Dibling and Chuck Hoecherl. They also remain committed to Scouting and continue to keep in touch with Dollman, sending him cards and stopping by to talk to him, Katie said.

“They were all his Scouts, and they still keep in touch every now and again. This is from way back because he made that much of an impression on them,” she said.

Under Dollman’s leadership, many boys also earned the rank of Eagle Scout – the program’s highest honor. Among those achieving such status were his three sons, Joe, Jim and John. He served as Scoutmaster from 1958 to 1978; but even after stepping down, he continued to remain involved through mentorship roles and as a guest speaker when needed. He also guided his 14 grandsons in their journey to receiving the Eagle Scout award. His influence also impacted his granddaughters, as two of them earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn.

Dollman believes that Scouting provides essential life lessons focused on hard work and setting priorities.

“It was all about making these kids understand that life is not all play. There are things that they have to do and ways they have to behave,” he said.

Dollman also received the Boy Scouts Silver Beaver Award and the St. George Emblem in recognition of his commitment to the program.

He became involved in Scouts when his son joined the troop and the late Dick Anderson asked if he would help in a leadership role.

“You didn’t say no to Dick Anderson,” Dollman laughed. “He didn’t ask me if I would do it, he told me that I was going to do it.”

He said he was happy to grow roots in the area he has known his whole life. He grew up on Ramm Road in Monclova Township and has belonged to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee since age 1.

After graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1938, Dollman studied engineering at night and worked days at E.W. Bliss and Sears. He had just landed a job with Dura Corp. when he was recruited to serve in the Army during World War II.

He served from 1943 to 1946, including time in England, France, Luxem-bourg, Austria, Czechoslo-vakia and Germany. Upon returning to the United States, he returned to Dura Corp., where he stayed for 48 years, repairing machines and building new ones.

He and his wife, Ruth, were married 62 years and had nine children; however, a set of twins passed away. Together, the couple raised their family in their Maumee home, which they purchased in 1950. Ruth passed away in 2012. In addition to their brood of children, the couple also enjoyed their in-laws, 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

“I appreciate the fact that I’ve got a real good family. That is my award,” Dollman said. “They all married good people and all seven are doing well.”