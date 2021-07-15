News

June, 2021

  • 10 June

    Eric Board Places 11th At State Track Meet

    BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — Maumee junior Eric Board finished 11th in the 1600-meter run at the Division II state track meet last weekend at Pickerington High School North in suburban Columbus. Board finished in 4:28.36, less than nine seconds behind state champion Drennan Akins, a junior from Cuyahoga …

  • 10 June

    AW’s Aiden Green Wins State Seated Track Championship

    BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — Anthony Wayne senior track athlete Aiden Green won a 100-meter state championship in the seated track and field tournament at Hillard Darby High School last weekend, even setting a state meet record. “Speaking of senior seasons, Aiden Green wrapped up his in style,” said …

