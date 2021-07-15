Family entertainment, rides, games and plenty of animals are on the lineup for this year’s …Read More »
Lucas County Fair Offers Entertainment For Families
City Self-Reports Discharging Millions Of Gallons Of Sewage Into Maumee River
Waterville Bridge Sale Leaves Many With Questions
Maumee DORA Officially Opens In Uptown District
A Mother’s Fight To Keep Son Takes Readers Into Insane Asylum
Brent Buehrer Resigns From Council After 23 Years Of Service To Maumee
Sports
June, 2021
10 June
Eric Board Places 11th At State Track Meet
BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — Maumee junior Eric Board finished 11th in the 1600-meter run at the Division II state track meet last weekend at Pickerington High School North in suburban Columbus. Board finished in 4:28.36, less than nine seconds behind state champion Drennan Akins, a junior from Cuyahoga …Read More »
10 June
AW’s Aiden Green Wins State Seated Track Championship
BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — Anthony Wayne senior track athlete Aiden Green won a 100-meter state championship in the seated track and field tournament at Hillard Darby High School last weekend, even setting a state meet record. “Speaking of senior seasons, Aiden Green wrapped up his in style,” said …Read More »