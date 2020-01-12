Wilson, VanDusen Lead Maumee Wrestlers At Border War

BY ANDY ROWER | MIRROR SPORTS — Seniors Tyler Wilson and Hunter VanDusen each went 3-2 to lead Maumee’s wrestling team at the Defiance Border War on December 27 and 28.

A 152-pounder, Wilson earned 10 of the Panthers’ 22 team points after pinning Central Noble’s Kyle Bolinger (3:28), Eastside’s Dackotia Reed (1:00) and Franklin’s Dakota Van-weelden (2:49).

His two losses came when Allen East’s Chase Miller pinned him (3:30) and Tinora’s Lucas Schlegel outlasted him 7-5 in the fourth consolation round.

A 145-pounder, Van Dusen earned seven more points after earning a 13-3 major decision over Grandville’s Ethan Guglielmi and a pair of decisions over Swanton’s Cody Dekoeyer (7-0) and Angola’s North Coltrin (6-1).

His losses came when Findlay’s Jonah Smith pinned him (2:54) and Eastside’s Mason Fritch edged him in a 3-1 sudden victory during the sixth consolation round.

Senior 160-pounder Alex Yakumithis earned another three Maumee points by pinning Morenci’s Dylan Heilner (0:37), and 106-pound freshman Isaiah Wrighten tacked on two more points with decision wins over Central Noble’s Reegan Yoder (11-4) and Columbus Grove’s Noah Goecke (8-2).

Senior Hunter Brown (126), junior Joe Hart (285), sophomore Austin Gast (132) and freshmen Tommy Gast (113) and Diego Barboza (138) also competed for the Panthers, who ended up placing 40th out of 43 teams.

Napoleon led the four Northern Lakes League teams in attendance with a seventh-place finish. Springfield followed up in 28th and Southview finished one spot behind Maumee.