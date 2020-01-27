Ultra Car Wash Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

For over a decade, Ultra Car Wash has been making vehicles sparkle and shine.

On Tuesday, January 28, the Perrysburg car wash will celebrate a 15-year anniversary, marking a long commitment to providing excellent service at affordable prices. Each car is thoroughly prepped by hand before the wash cycle begins and special equipment targets the tops and sides of every vehicle, while an “ultra wheel” machine scrubs the tires, rims and hubcaps. In addition, an extra wide conveyor system can accommodate even the largest vehicles, including Hummers with tires up to 13 inches wide.

Owners Mike and Kristen Mori of Perrysburg built the car wash to ensure that every part of a vehicle is cleaned.

“Most car washes these days are turning up the conveyor speed and pushing an ‘express’ type of experience,” Mike said. “We use both touchless and soft-cloth technology and run slower with warmer water to give you a cleaner car. The extra length of the car wash also provides a longer floor space between the wash and dry phases, allowing excess water to run off before nine high-powered dryers finish the job.”

Shawn Koenig has served as general manager since the business opened, something Mike and Kristen take great pride in, and each customer is greeted upon arrival and treated with respect.

“I think that says a lot about our car wash. I’m also happy that we have gone through a recession, rising utility costs and other obstacles without having to cut our commitment to superior service,” Mike said. “Fifteen years ago, my wife Kristen and I bet nearly everything we had on the belief that Perrysburg residents would appreciate something better in a car wash. It was a good bet.”

Ultra Car Wash is also committed to the local community through continued support of several organizations, including the American Red Cross, Perrysburg Rotary, athletic teams and more.

“That type of community support has always been important to me. I’m really happy we can continue to give back and super-excited about this year’s celebration,” Mike said.

Ultra Car Wash will celebrate its 15-year anniversary on Tuesday, January 28 by running free car washes all day.

Optional donations will be accepted on behalf of the Perrysburg Rotary Service Foundation. These funds will be earmarked through the foundation to help fund the Perrysburg Rotary Park Pavilion project at Perrysburg Rotary Park on Fort Meigs Road.

“That should be a great day, and a great way to help do something with a lasting benefit to our neighborhood,” Mike said.

Ultra Car Wash is located at 12795 Eckel Junction Rd. in Perrysburg. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Washes start at only $8.00 and go up to $18.00 for “The Works.” Super-strong vacuums are available on-site. See more info at theultracarwash.com or follow the business on Facebook.