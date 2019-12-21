Obituaries: 12-19-19

Patricia Bellner

Patricia Ann (Paraskevi) Bellner, age 66, of Maumee, passed away on Tuesday, December 10 in the Northwest Ohio Hospice Inpatient Unit in Toledo.

Born in Toledo on June 19, 1953, she graduated from Start High School and was a summa cum laude graduate of Lourdes College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree, and a graduate of Eastern Michigan University, earning a master’s degree in social work with a therapeutic emphasis. With the help of the Area Office on Aging, Mrs. Bellner was instrumental in the growth and development of the Maumee Senior Program and the Maumee Senior Center at its present location. While at the Senior Center, she pursued her degrees in gerontology and social work. She retired in 2011 to enjoy time with her family. Known for her communication skills, compassion, quick wit and her love of Yorkies, it was very important to her to make any and all holidays special for her family. She loved the Lord and loved to share her faith and love of God with anybody who would listen.

Preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Perris, she is survived by her husband, Steve; daughters, Jennifer Farrell and Andrea (Deliverance) Farrell; son, Christopher (DeeAnn) Farrell; grandchild, Patrick Corlett, Jr.; great-grandchild, Kylee Corlett; mother, Penny (Sfakianos) Perris; brother, Terry Perris; and sisters, Sandra Perris-Thompson and Maria (Robert) Rosales.

Visitation took place on December 12 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home and on December 13 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, followed by the funeral. Interment was in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. The family suggests memorial donations to Northwest Ohio Hospice, 30000 River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Lester Jones

Lester F. Jones, age 90, of Maumee, passed away on Thursday, December 12.

Born in Perrysburg on May 1, 1929 to George and Thelma (Thompson) Jones, Sr., he attended The Ohio State University and served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Jones was employed at Champion Spark Plug in engineering research and development and was employed at Continental Aviation. He was a member of the American Welding Society, American Legion Post 320, Maumee Eagles, a lifetime member Tri State Gas Engine and Tractor Association and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, antique motorcycles, hunting, fishing, old cars, traveling with his wife to every state except Alaska and his home in Venice, Fla.

Mr. Jones is survived by his children, Jeffery (Paula) Jones and Cynthia (Zygmunt) Wierzbicki; grandchildren, Joshua (Deirdre) Jones, John (Polly) Wierzbicki, Olivia (Larry) Twigg and Lisa (John) Heslop; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; siblings, George Jones, Jr., Arle Jones, Frank Jones and Arlene Jones.

Family and friends were received on December 16 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. A funeral Mass was celebrated on December 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Charles Plymale

Charles Edward “Chick” Plymale, age 84, of Whitehouse, died at home on Thursday, December 12.

Born in Gallipolis, Ohio, on May 21, 1935 to Evan and Rena Rose Plymale, Sr., he graduated from Marietta College and Case Western Reserve in 1958 with degrees in mechanical and chemical engineering. He held a master’s degree from Princeton University in plastics engineering. Chick spent his professional career with Owens-Illinois (then Georgia Pacific), first in Plastics and then in Forest Products. He and O-I held numerous patents.

Chick loved being a gentleman farmer and was happy driving around in his truck. He also loved traveling and exploring and was always curious. Adventures to Japan, Switzerland and Alaska were some of his favorite trips. He married the love of his life, Rachel Rankin, in August 1956. She was The Queen to his Charlemagne and they loved the OSU Buckeyes and often went to games. Chick enjoyed auctions, especially buying pedal cars, had a passion for Studebakers and was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Maumee for 60 years. He also loved to spend time with his family and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Becky (Bruce), Chuck (Kim) and Clark (Laurie); his beloved grandchildren, C.J. (Alicia) Plymale, Melissa (Chris) Zorn, Mariah (Jay) Persinger, Josh Walker and Eric Walker; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Lester (Molly), of Gallipolis. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Rachel; and one brother, Evan Otis, Jr.

Visitation will take place from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. in Whitehouse. Chick’s funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20 at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, followed by burial in Roth Cemetery in Monclova. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Maumee.