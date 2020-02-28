Obituaries: 02-27-20

Kay Gunn

Kay Gunn, age 88, returned peacefully to her heavenly home on Friday, February 21, surrounded by her loving family. She was best known for her love and devotion to family, her strong faith in God and the best apple pie ever.

She is survived by her loving children, Stacey (Thomas) Dunbar, Vickie (Michael) Angelo and Julie (Kaminski) Gunn; grandchildren, Shawn (Melissa) Gunn, Jennifer (James) Wright, Bryan Gunn and Jessica Angelo; great-grandchildren, Kyle Gunn and Kaysie Gunn; and nieces, nephews and loving friends. There will be a great reunion in heaven as Kay was preceded in death by her sons, Chris and Keith Gunn; parents, Frank and Dorothy Archambo; sisters, Patricia Osgood, Shirley Elsess and Judith Campbell; and other relatives.

Many people are to be thanked for making Kay’s passing peaceful and dignified. First, she was blessed to have Chandra, her aide, companion and most importantly, compassionate friend of the past year. The staff at the Lakes of Monclova were angels on earth that cared for Kay during her last days. Finally, thanks to the team at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, who could not have been more kind and supportive during this difficult time.

Funeral services were conducted on February 25 in the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by interment in Whitehouse Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Parkinson’s Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 W. South Boundary, PMB 202, Perrysburg, OH 43551.