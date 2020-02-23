Obituaries: 02-20-20

Diane Proshek

Diane Sue (Getter) Proshek, age 60, of Monclova, passed away on Sunday, February 9.

Born in Dayton on June 7, 1959 to Mark and Carol (Beeler) Getter, she grew up in Farmersville, Ohio, on the family farm, and loved her horses and country life. She attended Hocking Tech and Ohio University and graduated from Bowling Green State University. Diane first met her husband, Wesley Joe Proshek, while bird watching at Magee Marsh and he got her number with a bird watching joke. He asked her, “Do you see that crane?” She said, “Where?” and he pointed to a big, yellow, ditch-digging crane.

Diane was passionate about gardening, nature study, walks, bike rides, working out, reading, home decor, keeping healthy, cooking from scratch and feeding and educating her family well. She was always researching and trying to learn more to better herself and her family. She homeschooled all seven of her children from 1991-2019 and was an instrumental member of several homeschooling groups. She and her family were longtime members of St. Joseph Parish in Maumee and downtown Toledo. Quality time with friends and family was a priority in her life and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Diane is survived by her husband of 38 years, Wesley Proshek; children, Lauren (Paul) Heimann, Benjamin Proshek, Caitlin (John) Sapp, Anna (David) Jakeway, Ellen (Jacob) Gaietto, Regina Proshek and Daniel Proshek; grandchildren, Ignatius, Lucy, Dawson, Preston, Ravenna, Caspar, Cohen and Jareth; and brothers, James (Cindy) and David (Pam) Getter.

A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on February 17 at St. Joseph Parish in Toledo, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to a Catholic charity of the donor’s choice.

Eva Smith

Eva Marie Smith, age 84, a resident of Maumee for most of her life, passed away on Sunday, February 9.

Born in Holland in 1935 to Leon and Helen Swartz, she served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s and was employed with the Maumee City Schools as a school bus aid for the handicapped throughout the 1970s. She also volunteered at St. Luke’s Hospital for many years. A member of the Maumee Senior Center for more than 20 years, she was one of the original members of its senior choir. Her friends from the choir, as well as her bingo buddies at both the Maumee and Perrysburg Senior Centers, were like a second family to her.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her sons, Ed and Tom Smith; daughters-in-law, Sarah and Sissy Smith; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; oldest son, Leon Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Delores Swartz; and sister and brother-in-law, Annabelle and Selwyn “Shorty” Long.

Funeral services began on February 14 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by the Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Church in Maumee. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Maumee Senior Center.

Owen Hayward

Owen “Barry” Hayward, age 79, of Maumee, passed away on Monday, February 10.

Born in San Francisco on April 22, 1940 to the late Owen and Ellen Hayward, he attended St. Mary’s College in California and went on to have a successful career in sales management, working in the food industry for Fischer Nut Company and Frozen Specialties. Through his work, Barry was instrumental in developing a significant contribution program benefiting the Special Olympics. He was an avid sports fan, remaining loyal to the St. Mary Gaels for whom he played, and loved his Boston Celtics and San Francisco 49ers.

Preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Ellen, and sister, Marcia, Barry is survived by his loving wife, Carol Hayward; and children, Ryan Hayward and Emily (Nick) Covill. He was also a beloved Papa to Cooper, Liam and Noah Covill. Barry’s love of family was evident in all that he did. He was a devoted husband and father.

The funeral service took place on February 15 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee.

Phyllis Stanford

Phyllis Kay Stanford, age 78, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, February 11.

Born in Tecumseh, Mich., on July 20, 1941 to Frank and Lydia (Jenkins) Mason, she was employed in insurance sales and tax preparation. Many called her “The Tax Lady,” as she owned and operated Stanford Financial Services and Family Tax Services for the past 50 years. She loved the Cleveland Indians – her nickname was “Queen Wahoo” – and she also enjoyed the casino, cooking and baking, listening to talk radio and her dog, Gertie.

Survivors include her children, Connie (Jimmy) Cass, Jeffrey (Kathy) Moulton, Kendra Moulton and Jamie (Miriam) Moulton; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and sisters, Judy Machino, Paula (Dennis) Braswell and Francine “Pip” Mason. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services were conducted on February 15 in the Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse. The family suggests memorial contributions to The Salvation Army or Ebeid Hospice.