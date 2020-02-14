Obituaries: 02-13-20

Anna “Jean’ Vaughan

It is with deep sadness that we share news of the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Anna “Jean” Vaughan, on January 5, 2020. A faithful servant of the Lord, Jean has gained her eternal rest with her Savior.

Jean was born in Marblehead, Ohio on November 17, 1930, the daughter of Antoinette “Nettie” (Ontko) Fish and John Dziak. They preceded her in death, as did her stepfather, Oren Fish, and beloved sisters, Janet Eaton and Rita Rutz. Jean graduated as the class valedictorian from Danbury Township High School in Lakeside, Ohio, where she participated in track, band and cheerleading. She enjoyed frequent reunions with her class members in Marblehead. On April 25, 1959, Jean married William “Bill” Vaughan (founder of the William Vaughan Company) in Toledo. Together they raised three children, shared a strong work and service ethic and traveled much of the world with friends and family. Some of their travels took them to Europe, Canada, Mexico, Russia, China, Tanzania and Kenya. Bill preceded her in death in 2015.

Jean had a lifelong love of learning and, after supporting her offspring as they all obtained college degrees, she pursued her dream of getting a college degree herself. She graduated at age 62 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, magna cum laude, from The University of Toledo. Jean also worked for many years as the office manager of the outpatient clinics at the former Medical College of Ohio. Bill and Jean later endowed a scholarship at UT to benefit non-traditional students going back to college later in life. This scholarship continues to make a difference for students who are working hard to gain a college degree.

Bill and Jean joined Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse after moving from Toledo in 1968. Jean was very active there with the United Methodist Women and volunteered her time with outreach programs such as the Friendly Center and the Clothing Closet (now the Hope Chest). Known by family and friends as an excellent cook, Jean frequently expressed her love of family and friends by hosting gatherings at the Whitehouse family home with delectable, made-from-scratch meals. The family continues her tradition of serving standing rib roast and Yorkshire pudding on Christmas Eve, as well as making kolachi (nutroll) and halupki (cabbage rolls).

Jean is survived by her children, Laura (Tom) Kemp, Clifton (Bobbi) Vaughan and David (Sabine) Vaughan; grandchildren, Matthew (Eleanor), Zachary (Kate) and Andrew (Laura) Kemp and Emma, Ben, Christian and Sergei Vaughan; and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Flora and Frances Kemp.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers who helped Jean through her final journey with Alzheimer’s disease over the past several years. There are too many to name, but you know who you are. Special thanks to the staff at Otterbein in Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care.

Friends and family will be received from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22 at Hope United Methodist Church, 10610 Waterville St. in Whitehouse, followed by a luncheon. Interment of ashes will be in Fulton Union Cemetery next to her beloved husband. Memorial donations may be made to the Anna Jean and William Vaughan Scholarship Fund at The University of Toledo Foundation, Hope United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Ned Riedel

Ned Myers Riedel, age 93, of Maumee, passed away on Sunday, February 2 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on January 31, 1927 in Sycamore, Ohio to Charles and Rachel (Brown) Riedel, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Eleanor Hilyard and together they raised three children. Mr. Riedel owned and operated Ned’s Food Center in Maumee for 30 years. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and loved working, spending time in his yard, gardening and his cars.

Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Eleanor, he is survived by his sons, Robert (Sharon) and Kevin (Annette) Riedel; daughter, Janice (Craig) Brzezinski; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation and funeral services took place on February 10 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by interment in Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Memorial donations may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Edward Lepiarz

Edward “Sonny” Anthony Lepiarz, age 73, of Maumee, passed away in his home on Friday, February 7, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Toledo on October 2, 1946 to Edward and Virginia (Pakulski) Lepiarz, he graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1964 and worked in management at a transportation holding company (Roadway). He was a devoted husband and beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, who was present in every aspect of his grandchildren’s lives, which included golfing, fishing, ice skating, bike riding and countless more activities. Edward enjoyed playing golf and going on trips with his buddies. He proudly had three holes-in-one. Ed and Sandy made many memories with their kids during their childhood, traveling to and from hockey rinks. He touched many lives, not just family and friends, but he could strike up a conversation with anyone with whom he came in contact.

Edward is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra; children, Jeff (Kim) and Corey (Tracey), grandchildren, Austin, Carlee, Anderson and Camille; siblings, Patricia Coleman, Carol (Steve) Braunfels, Michael (Debbie) Lepiarz, Jeannie Thorton and Mark (Marianne) Lepiarz; brothers-in-law, Pete Schlegal and Dave (Sherry) Morris; sister-in-law, Julie Morris; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Dave and Joan Morris; sister, Marie Schlegal; and brother-in-law, Tom Morris.

Visitation was on February 10 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where funeral services took place on February 11. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.