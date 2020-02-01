Obituaries: 01-30-20

William Mayer

William “Bill” Mayer, age 92, of West Melbourne, Fla., and formerly of Whitehouse, passed away on Saturday, January 4 in Hospice House.

Mr. Mayer was a U.S. Navy veteran, going to Japan to bring home a load of Marines after World War II. He drove trucks for 30 years, owning Mayer Trucking, and then drove a bus for the Anthony Wayne Local Schools for 12 years. He also had a small engine repair business. He finally retired to Florida in 1998.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Vivian (Lybarger) Mayer; daughter, Holly (James) Conroy; son, Robert (Pamela); grandchildren, Brendan (Kristin) Conroy, Erin Conroy (Brian) Gilsbach, Nicole Mayer and Amanda Mayer (Greg) Lester; and great-grandchildren, Katie Conroy, Keenan and Reagan Conroy, Rianne and Aidan Gilsbach, Chase Mayer, Cole and Drew Lester and William Campey. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Clara (Longnecker) Mayer; sister, Irma (Mayer) Fisher; and brother, Robert Mayer.

Donald Speweik, Sr.

Donald J. Speweik, Sr., age 85, of Maumee, passed away on Saturday, January 18.

Born in Toledo on June 8, 1934 to Otto and Anastasia (Wasielewski) Speweik, he was employed as an insulator for Local 45. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, casinos, food, fishing, cars and his dog, Misha. Mr. Speweik will be remembered as the “Mayor of Meadowlark” and for his sense of humor.

Surviving are his loving wife, Susan; children, Donald (Kathi) Speweik, Jr., Cindy (Bob) Skaggs, Kimberley (James) Black, Brenda (Chris) Barnes and Donna (Daniel) Cahill; stepchildren, Robert (Sue) Schwamberger, Randy (Mary) Schwamberger, Lorie (Tom) Shumer, Tina (Jack) Farris and Jim (Nicole) Schwamberger; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and one on the way; 11 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Vivian Tanner and Eleanor Justen; and his furry best friend, Misha. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Jean (Cousino) Speweik.

Visitation was on January 24 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. A funeral Mass was celebrated on January 25 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, followed by entombment in Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the St. Vincent de Paul Society or St. Patrick of Heathdowns Church.