Obituaries: 01-16-20

Judith Davis

Judith Ann Davis, age 70, of Maumee, passed away on Monday, January 6.

Born in Fremont on July 9, 1949 to Martin and Alice (Robinson) Christiansen, she was a cosmetologist for many years, most recently employed at Salon 308 in Maumee. She also was a sales associate at Meijer in Maumee for the past 20 years. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, vacations at the beach, dancing, animals, baseball games, reading and day trips to the Amish country.

Surviving are her daughters, Julie Davis and Janet Davis; mother, Alice Christiansen; sister, Joyce (Al) Maksymiak; niece, Jennifer (Justin) Costabile; and nephew, Michael Maksymiak. She was preceded in death by her father, Martin Christiansen, and her grandparents.

Friends and family were received for visitation and a memorial service on January 12 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee.