Obituaries: 01-09-20

E. Laverne Bachor

E. Laverne Bachor, of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, December 18. Laverne loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Saundra (James) Penix, Cynthia (Steve) Gibson and James (Trulie) Bachor; sisters, Naomi Stoykoff and Betty (Bud) Rischman; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Edward Bachor, and seven siblings.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Peggy Collins

Peggy Ann Collins, age 63, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, December 25.

Born to Harlan and Lois (Meyer) Billow on September 12, 1956 in Fulton County, she was a veterinary technician for Dr. Roger Gusset at Airport Animal Hospital and then for Dr. Robert Knepper in Perrysburg. She enjoyed reading, soap operas and the Animal Channel.

Peggy is survived by her parents, Harlan and Lois; son, Rorry (Breanna) Collins; daughter, Errika Collins; grandchildren, Jayden Collins, Gunner Collins and Alaynah Perez; sister, Karen (Randy) Sobel; and brother, Bruce (Ana) Billow. She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Garling.

Funeral services were conducted on December 30 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by interment in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Scott Hyttenhove

Scott M. Hyttenhove, age 56, of Sylvania, passed away on Tuesday, December 31.

Born in Toledo on February 14, 1963 to Larry and Sharon (Skibinski) Hyttenhove, Sr., he was a dispatcher at the Sylvania Township Police Department for the past 23 years. He will be remembered for his love for his children and his granddaughter, Nora; his love of sports, especially Alabama; sense of humor and generosity. He always tried to make others happy.

Surviving are his children, Kenny (Jillian), Matt and Lauren Hyttenhove; granddaughter, Nora Hyttenhove; father, Larry Hyttenhove, Sr.; siblings, Larry (Annette) Hyttenhove, Jr., Tim Pfaffenberger, Deb (John) Perry, Kris (Jim) Fournier and Brian (Melissa) Hyttenhove; many nieces, nephews and close friends; and his special cats, Shelby and Saban. Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Hyttenhove, and sister, Sue Baker.

Visitation was on January 4 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by private interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401; or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

David Ward

David Edwin Ward, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, December 31.

Born in Toledo on May 19, 1940 to Inez and Elmer Ward, his life was blessed with family and friends. He graduated from Lake High School in 1959 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1960. He was stationed at Loring Air Force Base in Maine. He worked for Libbey-Owens-Ford in Rossford and Northwood from 1964-2002. He later worked for IMPS in Toledo for several years.

Mr. Ward was a founding member of the Perrysburg Area Historical Museum (PAHM) and a member of Wolcott House Museum Guild for several years. He helped wherever needed in both of these groups. In Harrison Rally Days, he portrayed General Harrison for many years. Mr. Ward liked building things for PAHM, such the log cabin used in the Rally Days parade, the crosses for the cemetery walk and various items for use at Fort Meigs. He was always ready to help out and loved doing things for everybody. His hobbies also included number puzzles and playing the original Nintendo games, especially Dr. Mario.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Catherine Courter; brother, Floyd; and daughter, Julie Byersmith. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joann; children, Paul (Cheryl), Michael (Sandy) and Michaelle; grandchildren, Diana Ward, Stephanie Byersmith, Amber (Brian) Ruemmele, William (Mychelle) Whited, Douglas Whited, Christian Ward, Madison Ward and Paul Ward; great-grandchildren, Ashton Ward, Rain Ward, Eve Ward, Tony Whited, Lilly Whited and Rylee Ruemmele; sister, Rebecca Hood; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was the strength, leveler and anchor for his family and his memory will be treasured by everyone.

Visitation and a funeral service took place on January 4 at the Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Ryan Cleghorn

Ryan Anthony Cleghorn, age 26, of Maumee, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 1.

Born on March 12, 1993, the first child of Todd and Lisa (Debo) Cleghorn, Ryan grew up in Waterville with his three best friends and siblings, Dylan, Kaylin and Jayson, all of Maumee. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 2011 and earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering technology from The University of Toledo in 2015. Ryan was employed at Virtual Technologies Group, where he helped many clients with computer issues; his co-workers and clients spoke highly of his patience and understanding of their needs. He was previously employed at St. John’s High School and St. Joan of Arc School in their IT departments. In his free time, Ryan enjoyed working on his car and spending time with his family and his canine companion, Jager, or “Mr. Meister” as he affectionately called him.

He was, and always will be, a shining example of what it means to be a role model to his brothers and sisters. Ryan was welcomed into the Catholic Church through baptism and continued his faith formation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, where he attended grade school. While at St. Joe’s, Ryan met his lifelong best friend, Patrick Wesolowski, for whom he was honored to serve as best man in his recent wedding.

Along with his loving family, Ryan is survived by his paternal grandfather, Edwin Cleghorn; maternal grandparents, Vincent and Judith Debo; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends, who all wish they had one more chance to tell him they loved him. Waiting to welcome him into heaven were his grandmother, Sharon (Pfleghaar) Cleghorn, uncle, Thad Cleghorn; cousin, Drew Cleghorn; and infant cousin, Autumn Debo.

Friends were received on January 7 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. A funeral Mass was celebrated on January 8 at St. Joseph Church, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment fund at 104 W. Broadway, Maumee, OH 43537.

Ruth Wade

Ruth J. Wade, age 93, of Maumee and formerly Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, January 1.

Born in Toledo on April 19, 1926 to Herbert and Lucille (Antio) Brick, she graduated from Waite High School in 1944 and worked for 38 years in the sales/order department for Allied Chemical and Plaskon Products. She was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading and doing puzzles. Mrs. Wade was a 65-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she was a current member of Palestine Chapter No 51. She served as Grand Representative of Texas from 1967-69 and was Worthy Matron for both the Pyramid and Maumee chapters. She was very grateful for all the friendships made though her love of the Eastern Stars.

Mrs. Wade is survived by her family members, Joanne Parnall and James Wade; sister-in-law, Nancy Brick; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade; sister, Lillian; parents; brothers, Raymond and Charles; and grandson, Scott.

Visitation and an Eastern Star service took place on January 6 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where funeral services were conducted on January 7. Interment was in Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to Browning Masonic Community, the Elizabeth Scott Community or Hospice of Northwest, Ohio.