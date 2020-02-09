No. 11 Toledo Christian Boys Basketball Team Tops Maumee 74-51

BY ANDY ROWER | MIRROR SPORTS — Toledo Christian’s boys basketball team showed why it was ranked No. 11 in Division IV on January 28, when the Eagles improved to 12-2 with a 74-51 victory at Maumee.

The Panthers actually led Toledo Christian 17-16 with 7:38 remaining in the second period, but the Eagles took the game’s final advantage just 34 seconds later.

That lead came on an offensive putback by junior guard/forward Trevor Wensink, who combined with senior guard Jared Lindke, classmate and forward Matt Wiczynski and junior guard Cole McWhinnie to outscore Maumee senior guard David Walker and classmate and center Garret White 20-10 through the remainder of the opening half.

Now on top 36-27, TC all but put the contest out of reach when Lindke, Wiczynski and McWhinnie combined to net 11 of the first 13 points of the third frame.

Wensink, McWhinnie and junior forward Max Donawa then followed a Panthers assist from junior forward Mike Pacer to White with seven more consecutive Eagles points.

White converted a foul shot to push the score to 54-34 with 1:27 still remaining in the third, but Toledo Christian responded with eight straight points from Wiczynski and McWhinnie.

The result of this latest Eagles run was a commanding 62-24 lead with 6:25 left in the fourth.

Maumee’s White, Walker and senior forward Zach Freeman went on to outscore TC 17-12 through the remaining 5:51, but it only brought the Panthers back to within 23 points by the final buzzer.

Early baskets by Pacer, Walker and White gave Maumee its original 17-16 lead.

The Eagles ended up committing just four turnovers on the night – three of which came after substituting in the fourth quarter.

They also converted an impressive 46 percent of their shots from the field while attempting 19 more than the Panthers and outrebounded Maumee, 23-16.

McWhinnie led TC with 23 points, three boards and two steals, Lindke added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, Wiczynski totaled 12 points, six boards, three assists and three steals and Wensink posted 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Donawa (five assists, three rebounds, two steals) and junior center Henry Tipping netted another five points each in the win.

Walker paced the Panthers with 23 points and six boards and White added 19 points, five blocks and three rebounds.

Freeman chipped in another five points and two boards, Pacer (two assists, two rebounds) and sophomore guard Cole Graetz scored another two points each and junior guard Reed Geiger (two rebounds), classmate and forward Dylan Hamilton (assist) and freshmen Jayvon Hutchinson (two assists) and Jaden Walker (rebound) contributed as well.

Maumee dropped to 3-12 with the loss.